Australia won the toss and chose to bat first. They got off to a great start thanks to the explosive opening pair of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. They both took apart the Indian bowling attack in the opening phases. Warner was the first batter to depart which brought in Steven Smith. He also complemented Marsh and built a strong partnership with him. They both managed to reach their half-centuries with Marsh departing when he was just short of a century. Marnus Labuschagne was the next batter in and he also batted well. Smith was dismissed after scoring 74 runs. After that none of the batters could keep the momentum going and wickets kept falling on the other end. Marnus Labuschagne was still going strong but he too fell under pressure after scoring a good 72 runs. The Aussies had to press pause on their momentum towards the end as wickets were falling quickly. At one point in the innings they were looking to cross 400 but now they have to be content with 352 on the board.
A good comeback from India towards the middle and the end of the innings. They managed to restrict the Aussies to a score of 352, thanks to a good bowling effort and the captaincy of Rohit Sharma who managed his bowlers well. Mitchell Marsh was the top scorer for Australia and Jasprit Bumrah was the highest wicket-taker for the Men in Blue as he took 3 wickets. A very eventful first innings comes to an end as Australia registers the highest score on this ground.
49.6 overs (1 Run) Was that a chance? A single nonetheless for Australia to end the innings! Siraj goes short this time, a bit slower, at the batter, Pat Cummins goes for the pull but gets a top edge. The ball lobs behind the wicket where KL Rahul dives forward but fails to cling on. The ball pops out of the gloves and the batters run a single. Australia end up with 352 on the board!
49.5 overs (2 Runs) 350 comes up for Australia! Nails the yorker, on middle and leg, Pat Cummins creates room and jams it out in the vacant mid-wicket region for two runs more.
49.4 overs (2 Runs) Slanting in, at the batter, on a length, Pat Cummins clears his front leg and swings across the line. Miscues his shot in front of deep backward square leg for two runs more.
49.3 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back a bit and serves it on off, Mitchell Starc looks to turn it on the leg side. Gets an inside edge onto his pads and the ball drops on the off side for a single.
49.2 overs (0 Run) Angling away, on a good length, outside off, Mitchell Starc hangs back and drills it straight back to the bowler.
49.1 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, at the stumps, Pat Cummins swats it to deep backward square leg and takes a single.
Mitchell Starc is the new batter in.
48.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Jasprit Bumrah gets his reward for some smart bowling! Keeps it on a length, near the tramline on off, slower as well, Marnus Labuschagne moves across to the off side and swings through the line to go down the ground. He has to generate pace and ends up holding out to Shreyas Iyer at long on who does the rest. Marnus Labuschagne would have wanted to bat through but has done his job.
48.5 overs (2 Runs) Yet another off pace delivery, outside off, Marnus Labuschagne shuffles in the crease and lofts it over extra cover for a couple of runs more.
48.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent! Another slower delivery, fuller in length, Marnus Labuschagne stays leg side of the ball and tries to carve it on the off side but misses.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Keeps it away from the batter again, slower delivery and on a length, outside off, Pat Cummins toe-ends his shot towards extra cover and runs a single.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery, low full toss, outside off, Marnus Labuschagne slices it wide of extra cover and takes a single.
48.1 overs (0 Run) Takes pace off again and bowls it on a length, on the tramline on off, Marnus Labuschagne walks across to paddle it away but misses.
48.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Serves a slower delivery, full and near the tramline on off, Marnus Labuschagne reaches out to go through the off side. The umpire deems it was beyond the tramline and signals a wide.
47.6 overs (0 Run) On a yorker length, on middle, Pat Cummins digs it out back to the bowler.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, at the pads, Marnus Labuschagne helps it down to fine leg and takes a single.
47.4 overs (0 Run) On off and middle, on a length, Marnus Labuschagne tries to go down the ground but mistimes his shot towards mid off.
47.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Continues to bowl on length, outside off, Marnus Labuschagne backs away and slaps it past extra cover for a boundary.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Angling in, on a length, on middle and leg, Pat Cummins slogs it towards deep mid-wicket where Virat Kohli swoops in and keeps it to a single.
47.1 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery, on a length, over middle and leg, Pat Cummins goes for a heave across the line but connects with thin air. KL Rahul dives to his left and prevents any runs.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, on leg, Pat Cummins clips it through mid-wicket and keeps the strike with a single.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery again, slower this time, on off, Marnus Labuschagne eases it in front of backward point and sets off for a quick single. Ravindra Jadeja hurls a wayward throw at the non-striker's end but it is backed up well.
46.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent placement! Bumrah hurls it at the toes, on a fullish length, Marnus Labuschagne flicks it sweetly and gets it in the gap towards deep backward square leg. Virat Kohli at deep square leg, sprints and puts in a dive to his right but in vain.
46.3 overs (0 Run) At the stumps, on a length, Marnus Labuschagne makes room and swats it straight to mid-wicket. Kuldeep Yadav has a shy at the non-striker's end but does not hit. Would not have mattered anyway as Pat Cummins was in.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Executes the yorker again, on middle and leg, Pat Cummins knocks it to the right of Jasprit Bumrah and takes a single.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls a slower bouncer, on off, Marnus Labuschagne rises and ramps it down to third man for a single.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Full again and slanting in, on leg, Marnus Labuschagne flicks it through square leg and retains the strike with a single.
45.5 overs (2 Runs) Buzzers! Fullish delivery, at the stumps, Marnus Labuschagne clips it off his toes but straight to mid-wicket. The fielder hits the stumps at the non-striker's end and the ball deflects towards long off, allowing the batters to run two.
45.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dismissed! Mohammed Siraj rolls his fingers over the ball and bowls it short, on off, Marnus Labuschagne rides on top of the bounce and pulls it in front of square for a boundary.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Tailing in, on a yorker length, on off, Pat Cummins clears his front leg and jams it out down to long on for a single.
45.2 overs (0 Run) Pace on this time, on a length, on off, Pat Cummins stands tall and pushes it straight to extra cover.
45.1 overs (0 Run) Takes pace off and goes into the wicket, on middle, Pat Cummins sways away and lets the ball pass.
45.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Siraj looks to go full but sprays it down leg, Pat Cummins lets it go for a wide.
