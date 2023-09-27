India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
44.5 overs (0 Run) Turning away, short and on off, Ravindra Jadeja dabs it towards short third man.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Fraction short, on middle, Jasprit Bumrah rocks back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
44.3 overs (0 Run) Fuler this time, on middle, Jasprit Bumrah knocks it to mid-wicket for a dot.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls it short, on off, Jasprit Bumrah gets down to sweep but misses.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, on off, Ravindra Jadeja rocks back and pulls it through mid-wicket. Marnus Labuschagne in the deep, slides to his right and keeps it to a single.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Delivers it slow again, on a length, on off, Jasprit Bumrah pushes it back to Cummins.
43.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Loses his radar and serves a slower delivery beyond the tramline on off, Jasprit Bumrah shuffles to work it fine but misses. Wided.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Nails the yorker, on off, Jasprit Bumrah digs it out on the off side. Wants a single but Ravindra Jadeja sends him back.
43.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Another off pace delivery, on a length, on middle and leg, Jasprit Bumrah backs away and whips it wide of deep square leg for a boundary.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Bowls it slower and into the wicket, on off, Ravindra Jadeja pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
43.2 overs (0 Run) At the batter, on a good length, Ravindra Jadeja helps it straight to short fine leg.
43.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, on middle, Ravindra Jadeja pulls it along the ground and wide of deep square leg for a couple of runs.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery, from the front of the hand, full and on off, Jasprit Bumrah takes a stride forward and pushes it back to Glenn Maxwell.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Fired in, full and on off, Jasprit Bumrah lunges forward and keeps it out.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Turning in, on middle, Jasprit Bumrah gets behind the line and blocks it out.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Dropped short again, outside off, cut to deep point for a single by Ravindra Jadeja.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Fired in, short and on off, Ravindra Jadeja goes back and punches it to cover.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Short and turning away, outside off, Ravindra Jadeja reaches out and pushes it to extra cover.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on a length, outside off, Jasprit Bumrah shapes to chop it on the off side but misses.
Jasprit Bumrah walks out next.
41.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Josh Hazlewood strikes now and India slip further! At 133.7 kph, on a good length, outside off, Kuldeep Yadav frees his arms and tries to drag it on the leg side. Does not manage to do so and ends up dragging the ball back onto the stumps. India lose Kuldeep Yadav and they are now 7 down.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery, full and on middle, Kuldeep Yadav can only tap it back to the bowler.
41.3 overs (1 Run) This is banged in short, at the batter, Ravindra Jadeja pulls it from over his head to fine leg for a single.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off, Ravindra Jadeja slashes hard at the delivery but connects with thin air.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! On a good length, on leg, Kuldeep Yadav gets inside the line to help it fine. Misses and the ball rolls off his pads to backward square leg for a leg bye.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Kuldeep Yadav drives it to cover for a single.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off. Ravindra Jadeja drives it to long on for a single.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Pushed through, full and on off, Ravindra Jadeja lunges forward and pushes it back to Maxwell.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Kuldeep Yadav sweeps it away to deep square leg for another single.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Floated up around off. Ravindra Jadeja drives it to long off for a single.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Ravindra Jadeja cuts it to point.
Match Reports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.1 overs, India, chasing a target of 353, are 269/7. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia, 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia, 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia, 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.