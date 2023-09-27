India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY up for Marnus Labuschagne and it comes up in style. Kuldeep Yadav bowls this full and on middle. Marnus Labuschagne lofts this over the bowler's head. The ball bounces a couple fo times before crossing the fence for a boundary.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up again on the pads. Pat Cummins flicks it away to the square leg region and takes a run.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Floated up on leg. Marnus Labuschagne flicks it away to mid-wicket for another single.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on off. Pat Cummins drives it to long off for a single.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Kuldeep Yadav tosses this on and on the leg stump. Pat Cummins misses his shot and is beaten by the bounce.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg. Marnus Labuschagne drives it to long on for one.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Very full again and on the off pole. Pat Cummins drives it to short cover for a dot to end the over.
43.5 overs (1 Run) On length and on off. Marnus Labuschagne knocks it down to mid-wicket for a single.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Full again and on off. Pat Cummins drives it to mid off for another quick single.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on leg. Marnus Labuschagne flicks it away to square leg for a single.
43.3 overs (1 Run) A bouncer but over the Marnus Labuschagne head. The umpire calls it a wide.
Halt! Jasprit Bumrah is experiencing cramps in his left calf and has asked for the physio to come out. Gets in some fluids and we are all good to go now.
43.2 overs (1 Run) On the hard length angling on off. Pat Cummins pushes it to the off side and takes a single.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Short and over off. Marnus Labuschagne knocks it to mid on for a single to rotate the strike.
Jasprit Bumrah (7-0-62-2) comes back on, replacing Ravindra Jadeja.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Floated up on middle. Pat Cummins defends solidly off the front foot.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off. Pat Cummins is beaten by the spin.
42.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to get off the mark! Kuldeep Yadav goes a bit short and on the pads. Pat Cummins plays the leg glance and sends it wide of fine leg all the way to the fence for a boundary. 300 comes up for Australia.
Pat Cummins walks out to bat.
42.3 overs (0 Run) CAUGHT! Kuldeep Yadav strikes again! He floats this one up and on middle. Cameron Green advances down the ground and lofts it over mid on looking to go all the way for a biggie. He doesn't connect well and Shreyas Iyer at long on takes a fine catch just short of the fence. Australia are 6-wickets down as Kuldeep Yadav gets his second wicket of the day.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on the pads. Marnus Labuschagne pats it on the off side and sets off for a quick single.
42.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a start to the over! Kuldeep Yadav bowls it full and on the pads. Marnus Labuschagne sweeps it away wide of deep square leg. The ball runs away to the fence for four runs.
41.6 overs (2 Runs) Pitched back and on middle. Cameron Green punches it to deep cover for a couple of runs to end the over.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Short again outside off. Cameron Green pulls it away to the fielder at mid-wicket. Another dot ball.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off. Cameron Green blocks it off his back foot.
41.3 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on leg. Cameron Green advances down the ground and punches it to the fielder at cover.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off. Marnus Labuschagne drives it to long off for a single.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on leg. Marnus Labuschagne cuts it to the fielder at point.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted full and on leg. Marnus Labuschagne pulls it away to deep square leg for a single to end the over.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on middle. Marnus Labuschagne rocks back and punches it to the fielder at cover.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Floated up on middle. Cameron Green drives it to long on for a single to rotate the strike.
40.3 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on leg. Cameron Green flicks it away to deep mid-wicket for a couple fo runs.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on leg. Cameron Green defends solidly off the front foot.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Full and angling onto the off stump. Marnus Labuschagne nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs Australia, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.0 overs, Australia are 318/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia, 2023 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.