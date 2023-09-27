India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
39.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off. Kuldeep Yadav blocks it on the off side.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Josh Hazlewood again bowls it on the hard length and outside off. Kuldeep Yadav is beaten again as the ball goes to the keeper.
39.4 overs (0 Run) On length and outside off. Kuldeep Yadav swings and misses.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Full but way down leg. Kuldeep Yadav lets it go to the keeper as the umpire signals a wide.
Uh oh! One of the light towers has gone off but let's hope that this is a short delay. As we had hoped, the power is back on and we are all set to resume.
39.3 overs (0 Run) On length and on off. Kuldeep Yadav pulls it to mid on.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Full again on the pads. Ravindra Jadeja flicks it away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off. Ravindra Jadeja drives it to the fielder at cover.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quick in the pads. Kuldeep Yadav drives it to the left of the bowler.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Kuldeep Yadav drives it to cover.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Kuldeep Yadav guides it to the fielder at point.
Kuldeep Yadav comes in now.
38.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! What a comeback! Glenn Maxwell bowls this straight and flat onto the off pole. Shreyas Iyer has missed the ball completely and crashed into the off stump. Glenn Maxwell has four as he dismisses Shreyas Iyer. Is that the game for Australia?
38.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! UP UP AND AWAY! Glenn Maxwell floats this up and on off. Shreyas Iyer dances down the track and muscles it over deep mid-wicket all the way beyond the fence for a maximum.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Shreyas Iyer drives it back to the bowler.
37.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR AGAIN! Josh Hazlewood with another short ball over off. Ravindra Jadeja edges it fine on the off side. The fielder cannot stop it as the ball races away to the thrid man fence for four runs.
37.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much-needed boundary! Josh Hazlewood bowls this on the hard length and outside off. Ravindra Jadeja cuts it away wide of deep point and sends the ball racing to the boundary for four runs.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Shreyas Iyer drives it to long on for a single.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off. Ravindra Jadeja slices it to point for a single to get off the mark.
Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in.
37.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another soft dismissal for Suryakumar Yadav! Josh Hazlewood bowls it slower and on length outside off. Suryakumar Yadav mistimes the pull shot sending the ball straight into the hands of Glenn Maxwell at mid-wicket. India are in trouble now as the required run rate is climbing.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on the off pole. Shreyas Iyer tries to muscle it on the leg side but catches an inside edge onto the pads as the batters take a single.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up and outside off. Suryakumar Yadav sices it to point. Another good over for the Aussies.
36.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on off. Suryakumar Yadav drives it to deep cover for a couple of runs.
36.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept away! Tanveer Sangha bowls it fuller and on off. Suryakumar Yadav plays his favourite sweep shot and sends the ball to the boundary at deep square leg for four runs.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Floats it up outside off. Suryakumar Yadav edges it to thrid man.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off. Shreyas Iyer drives it to long off again for a single.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Suryakumar Yadav drives it to long off for a single.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller, and down leg. Suryakumar Yadav plays the leg glance and sends the ball to fine leg for a single to end the over.
Suryakumar Yadav comes out to bat.
35.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mitchell Starc has the breakthrough! He bowls it short and slow on leg. KL Rahul tries the pull shot but catches an upper edge sending the ball high up in the air. Alex Carey the man with the gloves completes a safe catch to dismiss KL Rahul. The pressure is increasing on the Indians and they need a big innings from someone here.
35.4 overs (0 Run) On length again outside off. KL Rahul is beaten by the lack of bounce on this ball. A good over so far from Mitchell Starc.
35.3 overs (1 Run) On the hard length and on leg. Shreyas Iyer nudges it off the square leg for a single.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off. KL Rahul drives it to deep cover for a single to rotate the strike.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball over off. KL Rahul swings and misses as the keeper collects it.
