India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
39.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
39.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
39.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
39.2 overs (4 Runs) Four!
39.1 overs (1 Run) Fraction short, on off, Marnus Labuschagne goes back and punches it through covers for a single.
Cameron Green is the new man in.
38.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Jasprit Bumrah has finally found his rhythm and he is back doing what he does best! Far from an ideal return for Glenn Maxwell as he departs for a low score. Continues to vary his pace and this time, bowls with pace on. Executes the yorker to perfection on the off stump line, a hint of tail in, Glenn Maxwell gets hurried for pace and wanted to use the pace. Fails to bring his bat down in time and sees his off stump pegged back. India are clawing their way back into the game with big wickets.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls it slower this time, on a length, on the pads, Marnus Labuschagne drops it on the leg side and takes a single.
38.4 overs (1 Run) A bit too straight, on a length, at the pads, Glenn Maxwell helps it down to fine leg for a run.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Bangs it in short, on off and middle, Glenn Maxwell ducks underneath and lets the ball go.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Takes pace off and serves it on a length, on off and middle, Marnus Labuschagne is on his toes to defend. Gets an inside edge onto the thigh pad. The ball drops well in front of the keeper and the batters pinch a single.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Closer to the off stump, on a length, Glenn Maxwell uses the pace and chops it down to third man for a run.
38.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full but down the leg side, Glenn Maxwell tries to help it away but does not get any bat on it. Wided.
37.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever batting! This is bowled short and on off, Marnus Labuschagne hangs back and allows the ball to come to him. Opens the face of the bat and steers it between backward point and short third man for a boundary.
37.5 overs (0 Run) A bit quicker, full and on off, Marnus Labuschagne eases it to extra cover for a dot.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Angled in, full and on off, Glenn Maxwell works it through covers and rotates the strike.
37.3 overs (2 Runs) Fullish delivery, on middle, Glenn Maxwell gets down and sweeps it with fast hands. Hits it to the left of deep square leg for a couple of runs.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, on off, Glenn Maxwell prods forward and guides it to point.
37.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fired in, full but down leg, Glenn Maxwell misses the tickle and the umpire calls it a wide.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up a bit, on the pads, Marnus Labuschagne turns it in front of square leg and takes a single.
Glenn Maxwell is the new batter in.
36.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Jasprit Bumrah finally has a wicket to his name after toiling so hard. Alex Carey departs cheaply and Australia are now 4 down. Continues to bowl from 'round the wicket and rolls his fingers over the ball and hurls it, on off, on a good length, Alex Carey gets on the front foot to punch it through the off side. Gets undone by the slowness of the delivery and chips it straight into the hands of Virat Kohli at extra cover who does the rest.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Offers width outside off, on a length, Alex Carey throws his hands at the delivery and toe-ends it to point.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Switches to 'round the wicket and angles it in, on off, on a length, Alex Carey keeps it out towards cover.
36.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Bumrah bowls it short of a length, on off, Alex Carey hangs on the back foot and nonchalantly bunts it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, in the channel on off, Marnus Labuschagne opens the face of his bat and runs it down to third man to rotate the strike.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Comes back into the attack and starts off on a length, on off, Alex Carey prods forward to defend. Gets it off the inner half of the bat to square leg for a single.
35.6 overs (2 Runs) Much straighter this time, on off, on a length, Marnus Labuschagne drives it on the up and hits it to the left of extra cover. Two runs taken.
35.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, on a length, the ball stops in the surface, Alex Carey chips it uppishly but to the left of mid-wicket for another run.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Delivers it short and wide outside off, Marnus Labuschagne walks across and throws his hands at it. Gets an outside edge that goes on the bounce to third man for a run.
35.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tries to keep it away from the batter but goes full and beyond the tramline on off, Marnus Labuschagne leaves it alone for a wide.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, on a good length, Marnus Labuschagne waits back and taps it back to Prasidh Krishna.
35.2 overs (1 Run) On the off stump line, on a back of a length, Alex Carey eases it in front of square leg and takes a single.
35.1 overs (1 Run) On a hard length, over middle, Marnus Labuschagne moves leg side and cuts it off the outer half of the bat to third man for a single.
Match Reports
