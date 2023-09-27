India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (0 Run) A bit short and outside off. Shreyas Iyer cuts it to the fielder at point.
34.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky for Shreyas Iyer! Tanveer Sangha bowls it full and outside off. KL Rahul edges it away as the ball runs away to the third man fence for four runs.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Floated up outside off. KL Rahul cuts it to deep point for another single.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle. Shreyas Iyer lofts it over the bowler and towards long off for a single.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Full again on off. KL Rahul pushes it to the off side and takes a quick single.
34.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and turning away from off. KL Rahul cuts it away to deep point where the substitute fielder Aaron Hardie makes a good stop and saves a couple of runs.
33.6 overs (0 Run) On the hard length and on off. Shreyas Iyer knocks it down to mid off for a dot ball to end the over.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Yorker on the middle stump. KL Rahul digs it out on the off side and sets off for a quick single.
33.4 overs (2 Runs) Short again and on middle. KL Rahul pulls it away to deep mid-wicket where Glenn Maxwell makes a good stop and saves a couple of runs for his team.
33.4 overs (1 Run) On length but down the leg side. KL Rahul misses the flick and the umpire signalled a wide.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Banged in short over middle. KL Rahul slashes hard and send the ball to the fielder at cover.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on leg. Shreyas Iyer flicks it away to deep mid-wicket for another single.
33.1 overs (1 Run) On length and on leg. KL Rahul nudges it to fine leg for a single to begin the over.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Floated full outside off. KL Rahul drives it to long off for another single.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off. KL Rahul slashes it to the fielder at point.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off. Shreyas Iyer drives it to deep cover for a single.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off. KL Rahul pulls it to mid-wicket and takes a single.
32.2 overs (0 Run) A bit short and outside off. KL Rahul moves toward it to sweep it but misses as the ball hits his pads.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. KL Rahul pushes it to the fielder at point.
Drinks! India are rebuilding nicely here in the run chase. Both Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are slowly starting to come to terms with the pace and bounce of the wicket. For Australia, Glenn Maxwell has been the only bowler to have asked questions so far. With only four overs remaining of his, the rest of the bowlers will have to step up.
31.6 overs (0 Run) On length outside off. Shreyas Iyer knocks it down to mid off.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one outside off. Shreyas Iyer pulls it away to the fielder at mid-wicket.
31.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. KL Rahul pulls it deep mid-wicket for another single.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Short again outside off. Shreyas Iyer pulls it to fine leg for a single.
31.2 overs (1 Run) On length and outside off. KL Rahul cuts it out to deep point for a single.
31.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Pat Cummins bowls this short and outside off. KL Rahul pulls it over deep mid-wicket. The ball bounces just short of the fence and crosses the fence for four runs.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery this time, Shreyas Iyer works it straight to backward point.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, outside off, KL Rahul rocks back and cuts it through covers for a single.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, short and on off, Shreyas Iyer stabs it past cover-point for a single.
30.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Short and punished! A drag down, on off, Shreyas Iyer waits back in his crease and jabs it over mid-wicket. Gets enough bat to clear the fence for a maximum.
30.2 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, on off, Shreyas Iyer gets to the pitch of the ball and slices it past point for a couple of runs. .
30.1 overs (1 Run) Short and turning away, on off, KL Rahul pushes it to long off for a run.
Match Reports
