India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (1 Run) This is bowled short, on middle, Marnus Labuschagne hangs back and clips it through square leg for another run.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, full and on middle, Marnus Labuschagne makes room but slaps it straight to extra cover.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Offers flight and bowls it full, on off, Alex Carey presses forward and knocks it down to long off for a single.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, on middle, Marnus Labuschagne gets down and paddles it towards fine leg for a single.
34.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, short in length, Marnus Labuschagne tucks it towards mid-wicket.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Drags it down, on middle, Alex Carey pushes it to the left of the bowler for a single.
33.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Marnus Labuschagne gets it away this time and ruins the over slightly! Short and outside off, sits up nicely for Marnus Labuschagne pulls it to the left of deep square leg for a boundary.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back and hurls it on off, Marnus Labuschagne goes for the pull but a bit early. Gets an inside edge onto his body.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Full delivery, on off, Marnus Labuschagne creams the drive but straight to extra cover.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Keeps it into the wicket, around the right shoulder, Alex Carey tries to help it away. Gets it off his gloves and the ball drops in front of the keeper, allowing the batters to sneak in a single.
33.2 overs (0 Run) At the batter, on a shortish length, Alex Carey hangs back to pull but cannot get it away and wears it on his body.
33.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bangs it in short but down leg, Alex Carey goes for the pull but fails to get any bat. Wide called by the umpire.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Takes pace off and serves it full, on leg, Alex Carey rolls his wrists and clips it to mid-wicket.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Slows it up, full and on the pads, Alex Carey works it towards deep backward square leg and retains the strike with a single.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Pushes it through, full and on the off stump line, Alex Carey defends it close to his body towards point.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, on off, Alex Carey presses forward and keeps it out on the off side.
32.3 overs (0 Run) A bit full, turning away, on off, Alex Carey guides it with soft hands to point.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Shortens his length and bowls it slower, on middle, Marnus Labuschagne waits for the ball to arrive and nudges it through square leg for a single.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Floated up, on middle, Marnus Labuschagne makes room and drives it off the front foot to mid off.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Perists with the shortish length, angling away, on off, Alex Carey drops his wrists and leaves the ball alone. End of a successful over from Mohammed Siraj.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Another bumper by Siraj, on off and middle, Alex Carey ducks underneath the delivery and lets the ball pass.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Bends his back and bangs it into the wicket, outside off, Alex Carey sways away and lets it go.
It's time for drinks as refreshments are on the field. The Aussies have smashed the Indian bowlers all around the ground. The momentum has been kept going by the new batters as well. India will hope that they get a few quick wickets in order to put the pressure back on the batters and restrict them to a low score. Still a long way to go in the innings and the game can go both ways. Alex Carey is the new batter in as the play resumes.
31.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Mohammed Siraj strikes gold for India as he gets the big fish! Another Aussie batter misses out on a hundred. Siraj comes from over the wicket and delivers it on a good length, on middle, Steven Smith walks across in the crease to turn it on the leg side. The ball skids on him as he fails to get any bat. Gets trapped right in front of the stumps and the umpire has no hesitation in raising the finger. Marnus Labuschagne wanted Smith to take the review but the latter decided against it. End of an exceptional knock under extreme conditions by Smith.
31.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Sirak takes pace off a bit and serves it on a length, on middle, Steven Smith stays put and lofts it over mid on with a straight bat for a boundary.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Bangs it in slightly short, at the batter, Marnus Labuschagne swivels and pulls it to fine leg for a single.
30.6 overs (0 Run) This is bowled full, on the off stump line, Steven Smith works it across the line from the stumps but is unable to beat the backward square leg fielder.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and outside off, Marnus Labuschagne rocks back and punches it through covers for a single.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle and leg, clipped straight to square leg.
30.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart batting! Fired in, full and on middle, Marnus Labuschagne pulls out the reverse sweep. Gets a bit of a top edge but gets it past short third man for a boundary.
30.2 overs (1 Run) A bit quicker, short and on middle, Steven Smith goes back and nurdles it to deep backward square leg for a single.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Short and slower, on middle, Marnus Labuschagne helps it to fine leg and takes a single.
