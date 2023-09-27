India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
29.5 overs (2 Runs) At the batter, short in length, Shreyas Iyer pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls it on a short of a length, on off, KL Rahul punches it off the back foot to deep point for a run.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Takes pace off and serves it on a length, outside off, Shreyas Iyer pushes with hard hands. Gets an inside edge that rolls past the stumps for a single.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, on off, KL Rahul punches it to deep cover for a single.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off, Sean Abbott dabs it to cover-point and takes a single.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery, on middle, Shreyas Iyer knocks it through mid on for a single.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Short this time, on off, KL Rahul punches it past point for a single.
28.4 overs (0 Run) At the stumps, full in length, KL Rahul drives it to the right of the bowler.
28.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever batting! Tossed up, on off, KL Rahul gets across and paddles it to the fine leg fence. Josh Inglis dives to his right but in vain.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery, on middle, Shreyas Iyer knocks it down to long on and takes a single.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish delivery again, on off, KL Rahul waits back and blocks it out.
27.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off, KL Rahul keeps it out on the off side.
27.4 overs (0 Run) A confident appeal for caught behind but turned down! Green bowls it into the wicket, outside off, KL Rahul hangs back and goes for the pull but the ball zips past him. Alex Carey goes up in appeal but turned down by the umpire. Australia go for the review as they are convinced. The UltraEdge shows no bat and Australia lose their review.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Keeps it short again, on off and middle, Shreyas Iyer pulls it hard towards deep square leg for a single.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish delivery, outside off, Shreyas Iyer has a waft away from the body and gets beaten on the outside edge.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Serves it on a short of a length, on middle, Shreyas Iyer defends with a straight bat.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls it flat and short, on off, dabbed to point by KL Rahul.
KL Rahul is the new batter in.
26.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! First Rohit and now Kohli, Glenn Maxwell is on a roll here! Virat Kohli has succumbed to the scoreboard pressure. Glenn Maxwell drops it short, on middle, a bit of extra bounce, Virat Kohli goes back in his crease to pull it on the leg side. Gets hurried in his shot and gets a top edge that goes high in the air towards mid-wicket. Steven Smith stationed there, back tracks and completes the catch with his fingers pointing downwards. India are losing their way here in the run chase.
26.4 overs (2 Runs) This is bowled short, on middle and leg, Virat Kohli rocks on the back foot and pulls it through square leg. Marnus Labuschagne puts in a dive from deep mid-wicket to his left and saves a couple of runs for his side.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter again, on off, Virat Kohli advances down the track and works it to mid-wicket.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Sees the batter advance and bowls it short, on off, Virat Kohli can only push it to mid-wicket.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle, Shreyas Iyer gets forward and drives it down to long on for one.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish delivery, on leg, Shreyas Iyer pulls it through backward square leg for a single.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Full again, at the stumps, Virat Kohli knocks it without much timing towards long on for a run.
25.4 overs (4 Runs) FIFTY for Virat Kohli! Brings up his fifty in style does Kohli! Green serves it in full, on off and middle, Virat Kohli steps out of the crease and lofts it over mid off. Almost went the distance for a maximum. Just a raise of the bat from him as the job is still not over yet.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Angling in, on a length, on off, Shreyas Iyer stand tall and punches it wide of mid off for a run.
25.2 overs (1 Run) On a hard length, on off, Virat Kohli opens the face of the bat and guides it towards third man for a single.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Begins with a full delivery, on middle, Shreyas Iyer knocks it towards mid off and runs a single.
