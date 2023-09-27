India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.
29.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Short and over off. Steven Smith defends off his back foot.
29.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Mohammed Siraj bowls it full and on the toes. Steven Smith places it well and uses the pace to drive it wide of mid on all the way running to the fence for four runs.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Marnus Labuschagne slices it to point for another single.
29.1 overs (1 Run) On length and on leg. Steven Smith flick it away to deep square leg for a single to begin the over.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Marnus Labuschagne digs it out to point.
28.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Washington Sundar bowls it short and outside off. Marnus Labuschagne slaps it wide of deep cover. The fielder tries to catch up to the ball but fails as the ball reaches the fence for four runs.
28.4 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on off. Steven Smith slaps it to deep cover for one.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up and on leg. Marnus Labuschagne scoops it to fine leg for a single. He wanted a second but he is sent back by Smith.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Steven Smith nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Steven Smith knocks it to mid-wicket.
Marnus Labuschagne is the new man in. Also, A chair has been brought out in between overs for Steven Smith while he is being applied ice packs to cool down.
27.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Kuldeep Yadav has the main wicket and breaks the partnership. He bowls it short and over off. The ball bounced much higher than usual as Mitchell Marsh tried to cut it over point. He failed to get the elevation and Prasidh Krishna at cover completes an easy catch. Marsh departs on 96 just sort of a fine century but what a knock he has played. Kuldeep Yadav would be happy with this breakthrough.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Floated up and on leg. Steven Smith nudges it off to square leg for a single.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on leg. Mitchell Marsh drives it to long off for a single. He is at 96 now.
27.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! UP UP AND AWAY! Kuldeep Yadav bowls it flatter and full outside off. Mitchell Marsh lofts it down the ground and over long off. The ball sails into the stands for a straight six.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off. Steven Smith slaps it to long off for a single.
27.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to start the over. Kuldeep Yadav bowls it full but way down leg. Steven Smith sweeps it away to the square leg boundary for a boundary to start the over. Australia is hitting at least one boundary each over.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Pitched up and on off. Steven Smith punches it in the gap wide of point. Jasprit Bumrah there makes a good stop keeping the batters to just a single run.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Floated up on off. Mitchell Marsh blocks it on the off side and takes a quick single.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Mitchell Marsh knocks it towards the fielder at cover.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on leg. Mitchell Marsh punches it to mid on.
26.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good placement! Washington Sundar bowls this short and on middle. Mitchell Marsh pulls it away to deep mid-wicket for four runs.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Short and on leg. Mitchell Marsh pulls it away to mid-wicket where the fielder makes a good stop.
Washington Sundar (5-0-22-0) has been brought back into the attack.
25.6 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on middle. Mitchell Marsh pulls it away to deep square leg. The ball just falls short of the fielder and the batters take a single to end the over.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on middle. Mitchell Marsh defends it solidly.
25.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Kuldeep Yadav bowls it full and on leg. Mitchell Marsh hangs back and muscles it over the bowler's head. The ball has been hit with power as it races to the fence for four runs.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on leg. Steven Smith nudges it off to square leg for another single.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Pitched up on leg. Mitchell Marsh flicks it out to square leg for one run.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Full and turning in on middle. Steven Smith drives it to long on for a single.
