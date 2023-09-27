India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.
24.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
24.5 overs (0 Run) A half-tracker, turning in, down leg, Virat Kohli rocks back to pull it away. Gets an inside towards square leg.
24.4 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Virat Kohli tucks it off the front foot to square leg.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Short this time, on middle, Virat Kohli hangs back and pushes it down to long on for a run.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Pushed through, full and at the batter, Virat Kohli steps out and clips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, on leg, Shreyas Iyer goes back and works it behind square on the leg side for a single.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Hazlewood takes pace and goes short, on middle, Shreyas Iyer swivels to pull it away. Under edges it on the leg side for a single.
23.5 overs (0 Run) This is bowled on a good length, on middle, Shreyas Iyer gets his front leg out of the way and clips it towards mid-wicket.
23.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length, on off, Virat Kohli punches it off the front foot towards mid on for a single.
23.3 overs (0 Run) On length and outside off. Virat Kohli pulls it to the fielder at mid-wicket.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Short and over middle. Shreyas Iyer pulls it to deep square leg for one run.
23.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on off. Shreyas Iyer lofts it over the fielder at mid off. David Warner there runs to stop the ball from reaching the fence and he manages to do it successfully saving a couple of runs for his team.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up again on the pads. Virat Kohli misses his flicks and the ball rolls away to short fine leg after hitting his pads.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Floated up on leg. Virat Kohli sweeps it away to square leg.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off. Shreyas Iyer drives it to mid on for another single.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads. Virat Kohli flicks it off to square leg for one.
22.2 overs (0 Run) At the stumps, on a full length, Virat Kohli clips it straight to mid-wicket.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker and full on middle. Virat Kohli flicks it to mid-wicket.
21.6 overs (1 Run) On length and on off. Virat Kohli miscues it and takes a quick single.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Short and on off, Virat Kohli hangs back and pushes it towards cover.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Takes pace off and bowls it on middle, Virat Kohli stays in the crease and keeps it out.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Straying full on the pads, Shreyas Iyer helps it to fine leg and takes a single.
21.2 overs (2 Runs) Good-length delivery, on off, Shreyas Iyer drives it on the up and gets it past extra cover for a couple of runs.
21.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, fuller in length, Virat Kohli clips it through mid-wicket and takes a single.
Shreyas Iyer walks out to bat now.
20.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! An inspired bowling change by Pat Cummins as Glenn Maxwell strikes for Australia. This is bowled flatter and cramps the batter for room, Rohit Sharma backs away to go over the bowler. Does not get the elevation and slaps it flat towards the bowler. The ball travels quickly to Glenn Maxwell who sticks out his right hand and the ball sticks in his grasp. Maxwell has a stunned look on his face on completing the catch.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it at the stumps, full as well, Rohit Sharma clips it straight to square leg.
20.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Tossed up, on middle by Glenn Maxwell, Rohit Sharma puts the dancing shoes and thumps it over wide long on for a maximum.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle, Virat Kohli drills it past the non-striker and takes a single.
20.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, short in length, nurdled to square leg.
20.1 overs (2 Runs) Starts off with a loopy delivery, full and on off, Virat Kohli uses his bottom hand and flicks it towards wide long on. Marnus Labuschagne from deep mid-wicket, slides to his left and relays the throw to the long on fielder. Two runs taken.
