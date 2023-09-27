India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
24.6 overs (0 Run) Full again angled on the off stump. Mitchell Marsh blocks it out again towards point.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle. Mitchell Marsh blocks it on the off side.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on off. Steven Smith knocks it down on the off side and takes an easy single.
24.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY up for Steven Smith. What a shot! Jasprit Bumrah bowls it on the hard length and around off. Steven Smith drives it on the up through cover and all the way to the fence for a four. He brings up his fifty in style.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off. Mitchell Marsh drives it to deep cover for a single.
24.1 overs (1 Run) On length and on the thigh pads. The ball rolls away to the on side after deflecting off the pads. The batters take a single.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the pads. Mitchell Marsh defends it solidly for a dot ball to end the over.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Floated up on off. Mitchell Marsh drives it to mid off.
23.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Kuldeep Yadav bowls this one a bit short and on middle. Mitchell Marsh swivels and pulls it away in the gap at deep mid-wicket. The ball has raced away to the fence for four runs.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on leg. Mitchell Marsh defends it solidly.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller again outside off. Mitchell Marsh slices it to the fielder at point.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Steven Smith drives it to long off for a single to begin the over.
Kuldeep Yadav is introduced into the attack.
22.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Three in a row! Jasprit Bumrah goes full this time on off. Mitchell Marsh drives it in the gap through cover. The ball races away to the fence for the third boundary in a row. Another expensive over from Jasprit Bumrah.
22.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR AGAIN! This time on the off side! Jasprit Bumrah bowls it on length and outside off. Mitchell Marsh cuts it away nicely in the gap wide of point. The ball runs away for another boundary.
22.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah is getting hit by Mitchell Marsh here. He bowls it short and on middle and leg. Mitchell Marsh is strong on the pull as he lofts it over the infield and wide of deep mid-wicket. The ball runs away for four more runs.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Yorker length and outside off. Mitchell Marsh digs it out to short cover.
22.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! UP UP AND AWAY! Mitchell Marsh is on fire here! Jasprit Bumrah bowls it quick and short around middle. Mitchell Marsh hangs back and picks it up with the pace over deep square leg. The ball lands over the fence for a biggie.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on off. Steven Smith guides it wide of point for a single to begin the over.
Jasprit Bumrah (3-0-26-0) returns to the attack. Change of gloves for Mitchell Marsh and he gets an ice pack on his neck to get some relief from the heat.
21.6 overs (1 Run) A bit short and over middle. Steven Smith punches it to deep cover for a single to end the over.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Floated up on middle. Mitchell Marsh drives it to long off for one run.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish again on off. Steven Smith drives it to long off for a single.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Steven Smith defends solidly.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Steven Smith slices it to the fielder at point.
21.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! UP UP AND AWAY! Ravindra Jadeja bowls a half-tracker on the off pole. Steven Smith muscles it over deep mid-wicket all the way beyond the fence for a maximum.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted full and on leg. Mitchell Marsh defends it solidly for a dot ball to end the over. A very neat over from Washington Sundar.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on middle. Mitchell Marsh drives it to mid on.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Floated up on middle. Steven Smith glances it on to square leg for one run.
20.3 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on off. Mitchell Marsh punches it to deep cover for a single.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Full again on off. Mitchell Marsh miscues the shot on his toes and rolling off on the leg side.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and angling on the pads. Mitchell Marsh nudges it away to mid-wicket.
