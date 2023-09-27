India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.6 overs (1 Run) A full ball on middle. Virat Kohli pushes it to mid on and sets off for a quick single to end a really good over.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Banged in short on leg. Rohit Sharma pulls it away to deep square leg for another single.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on off. Virat Kohli ramps it up to third man for a single.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! UP UP AND AWAY! Mitchell Starc bowls this full and on off. Virat Kohli shimmies down the track to a pacer and lofts it over the bowler's head all the way beyond the long off fence for a maximum. Fearless batting from Virat Kohli.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on leg. Rohit Sharma nudges it to deep square leg for a single to get to the other end.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Rohit Sharma miscues it to mid-wicket where the fielder collects it.
18.6 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on off. Rohit Sharma slaps it to deep cover for one run to end the over.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish and outside off. Rohit Sharma punches it to mid-wicket.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR MORE! Tanveer Sangha goes full again and on the legs. Rohit Sharma sweeps it away in the vacant area at deep mid-wicket for another boundary.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Floated up on leg. Virat Kohli nudges it to square leg for one.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Tossed up on middle by Tanveer Sangha. Virat Kohli drills it down the ground all the way to the long on fence for a boundary.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle. Virat Kohli watchfully blocks it out.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Very full and on leg. Virat Kohli flicks it to mid on for a single to end the over.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off. Virat Kohli drives it to mid on.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) On length and on leg. Virat Kohli slaps it to cover for a single. Another overthrow results in more runs as the batters take one more as it rolls to deep mid-wicket.
17.3 overs (5 Runs) On the hard length and on middle. Rohit Sharma pulls it to square leg for a single. Oh no! More runs and in an unfortunate way. The throw deflects off Rohit Sharma's pads and on the the long off fence for four more runs.
17.2 overs (0 Run) On length and on leg. Rohit Sharma misses the pull shot as the ball stays low. There is an appeal which is turned down by the umpire.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls this one full but way down leg. Rohit Sharma doesn't attempt a shot and lets it go to the keeper. The umpire signals a wide.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Goes full and on the pads. Rohit Sharma flicks it towards square leg for a dot ball to start the over.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on off. Virat Kohli drives it to the fielder at mid off. A very neat over from Tanveer Sangha.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Floated up on leg. Virat Kohli just blocks it out on the off side.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on leg. Virat Kohli flicks it to mid-wicket for one more run.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on off. Rohit Sharma pulls it away to long on for another single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full now on off. Virat Kohli punches it to long on for a single.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) A bit short and outside off. Virat Kohli slaps it to long off for a couple of runs.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off. Virat Kohli rolls it down to short third for a single to keep the strike in the next over.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On length and outside off. Rohit Sharma punches it to deep cover for one run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Short again and on middle. Virat Kohli pulls it away towards the deep square-leg fence. Tanveer Sangha makes a good diving stop to keet the batters to a single.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR AGAIN! Pat Cummins goes fuller this time and on off. Virat Kohli lofts it over the infield and just over the hand of Josh Hazlewood at mid off for another boundary.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Pat Cummins bowls this one on length and on middle. Virat Kohli flicks it away to the deep square leg boundary. The ball bounces away as it crosses the fence for a boundary.
15.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length and on leg. Virat Kohli pats it to the fielder at mid-wicket.
