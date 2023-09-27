India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Shortens his length and serves it on off and middle, Mitchell Marsh makes room from the crease and guides it to deep point. Retains the strike with a single.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it quicker, full and on middle and leg, Mitchell Marsh just about manages to get his bat down in time and keeps it out.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Around off again, a bit short, Mitchell Marsh pushes it from the crease towards point.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Drops it short, outside off, the ball keeps a bit low, Mitchell Marsh shapes on the back foot to slap it through the off side. Toe-ends his shot down the wicket.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, a bit short, Steven Smith lunges forward and knocks it down to long on for a run.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off, Mitchell Marsh plants his foot forward and drives it to deep cover for a single.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and punished! Washington Sundar makes the mistake again of dropping it short, wide outside off, Steven Smith reaches out and chops it past the diving Jasprit Bumrah at backward point for a boundary.
18.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and turning down leg, Steven Smith gets inside the line and lets it go for a wide.
18.5 overs (0 Run) This is bowled on middle, slightly short, Steven Smith nudges it off the back foot to mid-wicket.
18.4 overs (1 Run) A rank hop, outside off, Mitchell Marsh rocks back and slaps it hard towards deep point for another run.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Slower this time, short and on leg, Steven Smith rolls his wrists and helps it down to fine leg for a run.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Fraction short, on off, Steven Smith pushes it down the ground off the back foot. Suryakumar Yadav moves to his left from mid-wicket and prevents the single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Steven Smith whips but straight to square leg.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Fired in, full and on middle, Mitchell Marsh goes back to a full delivery and keeps it out on the off side.
17.5 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, full this time, Mitchell Marsh taps it towards mid-wicket.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Full delivery, turning away a bit, on off, Steven Smith lunges forward and drives it through covers for a single.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Bowls it short again, on off, Steven Smith waits on the back foot and steers it wide of deep point for two more runs.
17.2 overs (0 Run) On off, short as well, Steven Smith dabs it towards cover.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) This is bowled short, outside off, Steven Smith goes back and punches it in the air. Gets it to the left of the outstretched hand of Jadeja and picks up a couple of runs.
The players get a breather as the drinks break is declared. Australia is off to a splendid start thanks to the clean hitting of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh at the start. Marsh has kept the pressure on the bowlers and Steven Smith is supporting him well too. This looks like a steady partnership brewing. India needs a few quick wickets urgently or things will keep getting out of their hands. There are still many overs left in the innings and it can go both ways. The play is about to resume so let's find out what new is in store for us.
16.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, short in length, Steven Smith allows the ball to come to him and helps it behind square on the leg side for a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for Mitchell Marsh! Serves it a bit short, outside off, Mitchell Marsh rocks on the back foot and punches it through point. Takes the single to reach his 17th ODI fifty. Marsh will want to convert this fifty into a big hundred.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Shortens his length and bowls it on middle, Mitchell Marsh hangs back and pushes it back to the bowler.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker this time, on off, Mitchell Marsh gets forward and defends it to point.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Short and down leg, Steven Smith swivels and pulls it to fine leg for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle and leg, Steven Smith gets on the front foot and knocks it to mid on.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! Jadeja errs in length and drops it a bit too short, outside off, Mitchell Marsh makes room and frees his arms to cut it through the infield on the off side for a boundary.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Floated up, outside off, Steven Smith lunges forward and caresses it through cover for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) On the off stump line, a bit short, Mitchell Marsh guides it with the turn and wide of point for a run.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Pushed through, full and on off, Mitchell Marsh gets on the front foot and works it to point.
15.2 overs (1 Run) A bit fuller, on off, Steven Smith extends his arms and drives it past extra cover for one.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Fired in flat, on off, Mitchell Marsh crouches and dabs it through covers for a single.
