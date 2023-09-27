India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Very full and on the pads. Virat Kohli flicks it away to the fielder at deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Floated up outside off. Virat Kohli guides it to short third man where the fielder collects it.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle. Rohit Sharma drives it to long on and takes a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Very full and on leg. Rohit Sharma tries to sweep it but it hits the pads and rolls away. There is an appeal but it is turned down by the umpire. Australia has reviewed. The UltraEdge shows that the ball has hit the forearm and is not connected with any part of the bat. The Ball tracking on the big screen shows that the ball is pitching outside leg. The decision stands and Australia loses a review.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish again on middle. Virat Kohli drives it to long on for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Virat Kohli drives it to cover.
13.6 overs (1 Run) On the hard length and angling on off. Virat Kohli guides it down to third man for one run to end the over.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, on off, Virat Kohli gets on the front foot and steers it towards point.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On the off stump line, on a good length, Rohit Sharma slaps it off the back foot to deep point and rotates the strike.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Just outside off, on a good length, Virat Kohli stands tall and punches it through covers for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) On a hard length, outside off, Virat Kohli punches with a high elbow but straight to extra cover.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a slower delivery, on a length, on middle, Rohit Sharma eases it behind square on the leg side for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Full again this time on off. Virat Kohli drives it on the off side but it is stopped by the fielder.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Floated up on off. Virat Kohli flicks it away to the mid-wicket region.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Another low full toss on leg. Virat Kohli flicks it to the fielder at mid-wicket.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off. Rohit Sharma guides it to point for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Virat Kohli drives it to cover for one.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tanveer Sangha is welcomed with a boundary! He bowls a juicy full toss outside off Virat Kohli won't miss this as he slaps it hard towards the bowler. The ball races down the ground for a boundary.
Tanveer Sangha comes on to bowl now, replacing Glenn Maxwell.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Virat Kohli opens up the face of his bat and guides it to third man for another single to end the over.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off. Virat Kohli drives it to the fielder at cover.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On a very good length outside off. Rohit Sharma pats it down to third man for a single to rotate the strike.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On the hard length. Virat Kohli guides it down to deep third for another single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Again on length and just outside off. Rohit Sharma cuts it to short thrid man for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) On length and on off. Rohit Sharma drives it to the fielder at mid on.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Virat Kohli punches it back to Glenn Maxwell for a dot ball to finish a really good over.
Huge cheers from the crowd as Virat Kohli walks out to bat.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Glenn Maxwell draws first blood. He bowls this flatter and full on the off pole. Washington Sundar plays the inside-out shot looking to go over long off. Marnus Labuschagne there has to run a long way to his right as he completes a good catch to dismiss Washington Sundar.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off. Washington Sundar punches it to the fielder at short cover.
10.3 overs (0 Run) A bit short and outside off. Washington Sundar cuts it away to the fielder at point.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on leg. Rohit Sharma nudges it away to square leg for one run.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Glenn Maxwell bowls this full and on off. Washington Sundar drives it to long off for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 353, are 95/1. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia, 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia, 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia, 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.