India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on leg, clipped straight to mid-wicket.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly slower, short and on middle, Mitchell Marsh blocks it out off the back foot.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Full and on middle, Mitchell Marsh gets behind the line and taps it back to Sundar.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle and leg, Mitchell Marsh nudges it towards square leg.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Mitchell Marsh goes back in his crease to cut this one hard but miscues it behind the wicket.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jadeja serves it short, at the hips, Steven Smith allows the ball to come to him and flicks it through backward square leg. Washington Sundar in the deep, runs to his right and tries to keep the ball in play but fails to do so.
13.5 overs (0 Run) This is bowled short, on middle, Steven Smith waits back and works it back to Ravindra Jadeja.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls it short, around leg, Mitchell Marsh goes back and tucks it in front of square. Kuldeep Yadav runs across and keeps it to a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Darted in, on middle and leg, Mitchell Marsh presses forward and defends it on the leg side.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Fired in, full and on the pads, Steven Smith clips it off the front foot to deep square leg for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Angling in, full and on off, Steven Smith pushes it off the front foot to short cover.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! Washington Sundar drops it short and bowls it outside off, Mitchell Marsh does not miss out as he rocks on the back foot in a flash and cuts it between point and cover for a boundary.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Looped up, full and just outside off, Mitchell Marsh gets on the front foot and times the drive. Gets it to the left of long of for a couple of runs more.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Offers width and serves it short, on off, Mitchell Marsh hangs back and cuts it hard towards point. Shreyas Iyer dives to his right and gets a hand to it. Two runs taken.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and turning in, on off, Mitchell Marsh is half-forward and dabs it towards point.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Short and on the off stump line, Mitchell Marsh goes back and pushes it back to the bowler.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a loopy delivery, full and on off, Steven Smith drills it towards wide long on for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, short, on middle and leg, Steven Smith nurdles it behind square on the leg side and takes a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) At the stumps, fraction short, Steven Smith dead bats it down the wicket.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Tossed up again, on off, Steven Smith gets his front leg out of the way and makes room. Drives it past extra cover for a boundary.
11.3 overs (1 Run) This is bowled full, on off, Mitchell Marsh gets forward and drives it down to long off for another single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Short again, on off, Steven Smith knocks it down to long off for a run.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Short and on off, Steven Smith hangs back and punches it down the ground. Virat Kohli at extra cover dives to his right and prevents the single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, a touch fuller, on off, Mitchell Marsh plays it close to the body and defends it towards point.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Much straighter this time, on the off stump line, on a length, Mitchell Marsh blocks it solidly down the wicket.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Goes full this time, outside off, Steven Smith goes for a drive but gets an outside edge that rolls to third man for a run.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Keeps it on a hard length, outside off, Mitchell Marsh frees his arms and cuts it down to third man for a single.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped away! Short of a length, outside off, Mitchell Marsh gets the width he needs and slaps it to the left of backwards point for a boundary.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off, Steven Smith shuffles across and nudges it through square leg for a single.
