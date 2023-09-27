India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
1.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Sundar survives a close call! On a hard length, on middle by Josh Hazlewood, Washington Sundar stays on the back foot and drops it in front of mid-wicket and sets off for a single. The substitute fielder, Matthew Short gets to the ball quickly and hits the stumps at the non-striker's end with an underarm throw. The replays show that Sundar has done enough to stretch forward his bat inside the crease.
Is that OUT? That is a very close one for the third umpire to decide. The big screen confirms that Washington Sundar has just about made is way into the crease dragging his bat and he survives.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Delivers it full this time, on middle, Washington Sundar gets forward and drives it without much timing to mid off.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back and serves it on off, Washington Sundar gets on top of the bounce and pats it towards mid off.
1.2 overs (0 Run) At the stumps, on a length, Washington Sundar gets behind the line and blocks it out on the leg side.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off on a good length, a bit wide outside off, Washington Sundar has a waft away from the body and is lucky not to edge this one behind.
Josh Hazlewood to bowl from the opposite end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Serves it full and angling across, outside off, Rohit Sharma lunges forward and pushes it towards cover.
0.5 over (0 Run) Angling away, full and outside off, Rohit Sharma lifts his bat and lets the ball pass.
0.4 over (1 Run) Slanting down leg, on a full length, Washington Sundar helps it down to fine leg and opens his account with a single.
0.3 over (1 Run) Much straighter this time, on a good length, on middle, Rohit Sharma nudges it wide of square leg and takes a single.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Rohit Sharma and India are underway in the chase! Starc goes short, outside off, Rohit Sharma waits for the ball to arrive and pulls it off the front foot. Gets it over mid-wicket for the first boundary.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starc begins on a good length, around off, not much swing, Rohit Sharma hops and keeps it out on the off side.
