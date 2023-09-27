India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
India's skipper Rohit Sharma says that these are much better conditions than Mohali. Adds that the temperature is decent and they are looking forward to this game. Mentions that taking some time off gave them time to stay mentally fit. Shares that he is happy with how the last two games went and today is another opportunity to see what they can do. Thinks that it will be slightly easier to bat under lights and they wanted to chase. Adds that they will look to make use of the two new balls. Informs that Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav are back as well. Adds that Ravichandran Ashwin misses out and he is replaced by Washington Sundar. Ends by informing that Ishan Kishan has viral fever and he is out as well.
The skipper of Australia, Pat Cummins says that they will bat first because it looks like a good wicket. He adds that results haven't gone their way but there were some good performances throughout. He says that Mitchell Marsh and himself come back in along with Tanveer Sangha who will be joined by Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc.
Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (In for Matthew Short), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (WK), Glenn Maxwell (In for Josh Inglis), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (C) (In for Sean Abbott), Mitchell Starc (In for Spencer Johnson), Tanveer Sangha (In for Adam Zampa), Josh Hazlewood.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C) (In for Shubman Gill), Virat Kohli (In for Ruturaj Gaikwad), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar (In for Ishan Kishan), Kuldeep Yadav (In for Ravichandran Ashwin), Jasprit Bumrah (In for Mohammad Shami), Mohammed Siraj (In for Shardul Thakur), Prasidh Krishna.
TOSS - The flip of the coin lands in the favour of Pat Cummins and Australia have opted to BAT first.
PITCH REPORT - Sanjay Manjrekar is near the deck. He says that it is a centre wicket and the boundaries are pretty even on all sides. Brad Haddin joins him and says there is a good covering of grass. Adds that the surface is hard and feels that the score will be in excess of 300. Reckons that it might be another tough day for the bowlers.
The Aussies on the other hand, have had a few bad matches in this format. They came into this series after a series loss against South Africa. They have also failed to win this series in the Indian conditions as they lost the first 2 games. This will worry them with the World Cup coming up which will be played on similar tracks. David Warner has been in good touch at the top of the innings but lacks the support needed from the other batters. Sean Abbott also played a good cameo towards the end in the last game but it was not enough to push Australia over the victory mark. Pat Cummins is expected to make a return to the playing 11 in this game along with Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc. This is the last ODI game both teams will play ahead of the World Cup and both of them will make sure to get the most out of it. This will surely be an exciting encounter to watch with some of the greats coming into the squads. Stay with us as live action will take center stage shortly. Sit tight as we bring you the toss and team news soon.
India has dominated the Aussies in the first two games of the series and currently leads it by 2-0. We will see the senior players back in the squad for this match. The young pacer, Mukesh Kumar has also been added to the squad recently and he will also hope to get some game time. Shreyas Iyer performed brilliantly in the last match scoring a fine century along with Gill. Suryakumar Yadav also has come back to his form in ODIs and shown that he can adapt to this format as well. It will be good to see the Indian squad back in action with the likes of the skipper, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in the squad as well. A victory in this series has already given the hosts, India, the upper hand and they will hope to whitewash Australia and end this series 3-0.
Hello and a very warm welcome folks. We arrive at Rajkot for the third and final ODI of the series played between India and Australia. This is a very important ODI series for both teams to try out their squads in these conditions where the World Cup will be played.
