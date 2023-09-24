India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
UPDATE - 8.16 pm IST (2.46 pm GMT) - Almost all the covers have been removed except for the one on the square. It is not raining at all and it is just about getting the outfield ready now as the umpires are having an inspection too. However, the cut-off time for a 20-over chase is 9.28 pm IST (3.58 pm GMT), but we are far from that and should get more overs and much more action barring any further showers. Stay with us for more news.
UPDATE - 7.53 pm IST (2.23 pm GMT) - Good news! The rain seems to have relented and the ground staff have already begun the process of peeling the covers off. If it does not rain again, we should not be far away from a resumption. Stick around for more updates.
UPDATE - 7.32 pm IST (2.02 pm GMT) - It is raining pretty heavily now and the news from the middle is that we have started losing overs from 7.26 pm IST (1.56 pm GMT). So, when and if we resume again, Australia will have a revised target. Stay with us for further updates.
The rain is back. The players are heading out of the field now while the ground staff are bringing the covers on now. We hope that like earlier, it is just a passing shower
8.6 overs (1 Run) Darted in, slightly short, around leg, David Warner drops it in front of square leg and keeps the strike with a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Beautifully bowled! Slows it up and bowls it full, turning away, on off, David Warner isn't to the pitch of the ball. Keeps his bat out in front but the ball spins away to beat him.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, short and on off, Marnus Labuschagne hangs back and pushes it to long on for a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Pushed through, full and on middle and leg, David Warner gets his bat down to defend. Gets an inside edge that rolls wide of square leg for a single.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Ashwin tosses it up down leg, David Warner gets down on one knee and swats it over short fine leg for a boundary.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Starts from 'round the wicket and bowls it short, on middle, David Warner pulls out the reverse sweep but toe-ends it onto his feet.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Delivers it on a hard length, outside off, Marnus Labuschagne stays besides the ball and has a waft away from the body but does not connect.
7.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Errs in line as he serves it beyond the tramline on off, on a length, Marnus Labuschagne lets it go for a wide.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Hits the back of a length again, outside off, Marnus Labuschagne shapes to punch it through the off side. The ball keeps low and scoots under his bat.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Full in length, on middle, Marnus Labuschagne drives it with a straight bat to mid off.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On a shortish length, around off, Marnus Labuschagne hops and rides on top of the bounce. Punches it off the middle of the bat but finds Gill at point.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not in control but Marnus Labuschagne has another boundary! Takes pace off and bowls it on a good length, around off, Marnus Labuschagne looks to pull it from the crease. Drags his shot towards the vacant deep backward square leg region for a boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Angling away, short and wide outside off, David Warner frees his arms and drills it hard towards extra cover. A slight fumble there allows the batters to cross.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On the fourth stump line, on a length, Marnus Labuschagne taps it from close to his body. The fielder at extra cover dives to his left and keeps it to a dot.
6.5 overs (0 Run) On a hard length, on middle and leg, Marnus Labuschagne gets on his toes and tucks it straight to square leg.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Serves it full and on the off stump line, Marnus Labuschagne dead bats the ball down the wicket.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Targets the pads, on a length, David Warner gets beaten for pace and falls over slightly. The batters cross as the ball drops off the pads on the leg side.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Back of a length, on the pads, Marnus Labuschagne tries to tickle it fine. The ball comes off the thigh pad which is dropped by Ishan Kishan diving to his left.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls it on a fullish length, on off, David Warner tucks it through square leg and gets across for a single.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cuy away with ease! Prasidh drops it short and wide outside off, Marnus Labuschagne stands tall and cuts it a bit uppishly but past backward point for a boundary.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Full delivery, at the stumps, Marnus Labuschagne pushes it with soft hands to mid on.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length this time, around leg, David Warner tries to turn it on the leg side. The ball rears up on Warner who gets surprised. Gets a leading edge that goes to the right of backward point for a single.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Warner is growing in confidence here! Length delivery, at the stumps, David Warner picks the length early and waits for the ball to come to him. Picks it up over mid-wicket and picks up a boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On a hard length, on off and middle, Marnus Labuschagne opts to stay back to defend. The ball seams in and catches the inside edge of the bat. A single taken towards fine leg.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Prasidh bowls it a bit short, wide outside off, Marnus Labuschagne stands tall and punches it through the in-field on the off side for a boundary.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 9.0 overs, Australia, chasing a target of 400, are 56/2. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia, 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia, 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia, 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.