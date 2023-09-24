India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then, India have posted a mammoth total on the board and will be quite confident of defending it to seal the series. Australia will need something really special from their batters to gun this down to level the series, but we can never underestimate them, and we also know that anything can happen in cricket. So, join us in a bit to see how the chase pans out!
Shreyas Iyer, one of the centurions for India is up for a quick chat. Shreyas Iyer says that cramps were not allowing to hold the bat firmly. Adds that his top hand came off during the caught and bowled incident against Sean Abbott. Mentions that the wicket has variable bounce and it was a good partnership with Shubman Gill. Shares that he looked to play in the V and wanted to rely on timing. Reckons that it is pretty hard to judge but feels that it is a defendable total.
Australia, on the other hand, had a forgettable outing with the ball. Josh Hazlewood managed to get an early breakthrough but other than that nothing went their way. They were taken to the cleaners by almost every Indian batter and just couldn't manage to get the wickets nor they were able to check the runs. Spencer Johnson wasn't able to make much impact on debut and Cameron Green will not be proud of his performance as even though, he got a couple of wickets, he now holds the record of conceding the most runs by an Australian against India in this format. Adam Zampa bowled well considering the situation and got one wicket while Sean Abbott chipped in with one too. The positive that they can take is that, they managed to restrict the hosts under 400.
India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad quite early but that did not affect them one bit. Shubman Gill continued his rich vein of form and this time got support from Shreyas Iyer who looked to be aggressive right from the start. Both of them took on the Aussie bowlers and punished them all over the park. They slowed down for a bit in the middle overs but added exactly 200 runs for the second wicket and registered magnificent hundreds as well. Iyer needed this innings more than anyone and makes the job of the selectors even more difficult now for the World Cup. After the Gill-Iyer show, it was time for the skipper and Ishan Kishan to keep the momentum going and they did exactly that. The latter though departed for 31 off just 18 balls which set the perfect platform for SKY to come in and go bang bang. He too got into his groove quickly and started smashing it everywhere. KL Rahul at the other end also found the fence quite often and even hit the ball out of the stadium. SKY took a liking to Cameron Green and banged him for four sixes in one over. Rahul got to his fifty and got out while SKY continued the onslaught along with Jadeja and remained unbeaten on 72 off just 37 balls to take the hosts to this huge score.
What a remarkable batting display from the Men in Blue! They have registered their highest total in ODIs against Australia as they finished on 399/5. From start to finish, they have dominated proceedings here and with contributions all around, they will be the much happier side going into the break. The hosts will be slightly disappointed to not breach that 400-run mark.
49.6 overs (1 Run) Good last three deliveries from Abbott and India finish one short of 400! Abbott goes into the wicket with an off pace delivery, at the batter, Suryakumar Yadav pulls it through square leg and has to settle for a single. India end on 399/5!
49.5 overs (1 Run) Hurls it on a back of a length, on off, Ravindra Jadeja pushes with hard hands. Gets an inside edge that rolls to the keeper which allows the batters to steal a single.
49.4 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, short and on off, Suryakumar Yadav flat bats it towards mid on for a single.
49.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A gift and Suryakumar Yadav accepts it with both hands! Sean Abbott looks to go full but ends up bowling a full toss, at the pads, Suryakumar Yadav is too good to miss out as he flicks it comfortably over fine leg for a maximum.
49.2 overs (0 Run) Banged in short, at the batter, pace off as well, Suryakumar Yadav looks to hook it away but fails to get on top of the bounce.
49.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Ravindra Jadeja sweeps it straight to square leg and sets off for a single. Cameron Green fails to hit the stumps at the batting end, allowing Suryakumar Yadav to reach his ground who was nowhere in the frame.
Who will bowl the last over? It will be Sean Abbott (9-0-81-1). Also, Australia are behind the innings timer and will have an extra fielder inside the circle.
48.6 overs (0 Run) Digs it in short, slower as well, on middle and leg, Suryakumar Yadav tries to scoop it over fine leg but gets undone by the lack of pace. A good penultimate over by Green.
48.5 overs (1 Run) On a length this time, on middle, Ravindra Jadeja pushes it towards mid on for a single.
48.4 overs (2 Runs) Green bowls it short, on middle, Ravindra Jadeja hops and pulls it gently. Places it in front of deep square leg for two runs more.
48.3 overs (1 Run) In the slot, on off, Suryakumar Yadav gets underneath the delivery and drills it hard towards mid off. David Warner manages to get his body behind the ball and keeps it to a single.
48.2 overs (0 Run) At 136.8 kph, fuller in length, around off, Suryakumar Yadav looks to use the pace of the delivery but does not connect.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish delivery, outside off, Ravindra Jadeja reaches out and opens the bat face to steer it to third man for a single.
47.6 overs (0 Run) On a yorker length, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav backs away to go through the off side and has to reach out and misses.
47.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent placement! Dug in short, on middle, a bit slower, Suryakumar Yadav gets on top of the bounce and pulls it in the gap between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg for a boundary. This is now India's highest ODI score against Australia.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Follows the batter, on a short of a length, Ravindra Jadeja dabs it in front of point for a single.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Another off pace delivery, on a length, on off, Suryakumar Yadav tries to swat it away. Miscues it onto his pads and the batters cross for a single.
47.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Hazlewood goes into the wicket but sprays the slower delivery down leg, Suryakumar Yadav shuffles to hook it fine but misses. Wided.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery, on off, Ravindra Jadeja eases it in front of cover for a single.
47.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja gets into the act now! Back of a length, outside off, Ravindra Jadeja throws his hands at the delivery. Gets an outside edge that races wide of short third man for a boundary.
46.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever batting! Abbott nails the yorker, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav uses the pace of the delivery and runs it past short third man for a boundary.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Near the tramline on off, slower and short, Suryakumar Yadav waits to ramp it on the off side but misses.
46.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This one is Suryakumar special! Low full toss by Sean Abbott, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav moves leg side and gets down to scoop it over square leg for four more runs.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Ravindra Jadeja knocks it down to long off and takes a single.
46.2 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for Suryakumar Yadav! He has returned to form in ODI cricket with a bang. Fullish delivery, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav jams it out to deep point for a single. Back-to-back fifties for Suryakumar Yadav.
46.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Width offered and Suryakumar Yadav cashes in! Abbott pulls his length back and serves it on off, Suryakumar Yadav waits deep in his crease and frees his arms. Slaps it over long off for a maximum.
46.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes full but beyond the tramline on off, Suryakumar Yadav lets it go for a wide.
Ravindra Jadeja walks out to bat now.
45.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Cameron Green is relieved as he gets rid of the Indian skipper! Bowls it on the leg stump, on a length, slightly slower, KL Rahul clears his front leg and swings through the line. Misses it altogether and sees his leg stump uprooted. End of a breezy innings from Rahul.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Goes short and at the batter, Suryakumar Yadav hooks it off his body towards fine leg for a single.
45.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SKY is showing is range here! Pace on, full and on off, Suryakumar Yadav lifts it from a low height and goes over extra cover for yet another boundary.
45.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! SKY gets one away finally! Banged in short, slower as well, on off, Suryakumar Yadav waits for the ball to arrive and ramps it towards short third man. Gets enough bat to clear the backtracking Sean Abbott for a boundary.
45.2 overs (0 Run) Suryakumar Yadav misses out again! Green serves a low full toss, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav tries to slice it over extra cover but swings a bit too hard and misses.
45.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off, KL Rahul gets down to have a swipe across the line. Mistimes it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
