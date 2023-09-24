India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (0 Run) Sean Abbott gets away with that one! He serves a juicy full toss, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav slashes his bat hard at it but only connects with thin air.
44.5 overs (0 Run) Good change of pace from Abbott, short of a length, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav waits for it for a long time but still misses out in his upper cut.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Pitched up and outside off, KL Rahul throws his bat at it but gets an inside edge to the leg side. They cross.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller but way outside off, KL Rahul leaves it alone. Wided.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, back of a length and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav moves across and cuts it towards deep backward point for a run.
44.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav finds the fence again! Sean Abbott serves a low toss, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav slices it hard towards the deep point fence for a boundary.
44.1 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for KL Rahul! The Indian skipper has kept the momentum going in this innings. Abbott bowls it on a yorker length, on off, KL Rahul jams it out to extra cover and takes a single to bring up yet another fifty.
43.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length, around off, KL Rahul punches it close to the body towards deep point and takes a single.
43.5 overs (1 Run) No he can't! Also, a run-out chance missed there! This is slower, back of a length and on off, Suryakumar Yadav steers it wide of backward point where the fielder dives to his left to make a good stop, there is some confusion as the batter decides late to go for the run, the fielder has a shy at the batter's end but misses and Rahul makes his ground. A direct hit and he would have been a goner.
43.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MAKE THAT FOUR! Cameron Green with another pitched-up delivery around leg, Suryakumar Yadav nonchalantly whips it to over the deep mid-wicket fence for the fourth six in the over. Can he repeat Yuvraj Singh's feat here?
43.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THREE IN A ROW! Cameron Green bowls this full and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav goes inside out this time and clobbers it over the deep extra cover fence for a biggie.
43.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back-to-back sixes for SKY! Cameron Green serves this full but down the leg side again, Suryakumar Yadav this time goes down and scoops it stylishly over the fine leg fence for another maximum.
43.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SKY at his best! Cameron Green bowls this on a hard length and around leg, Suryakumar Yadav shuffles across a bit and smacks it over the deep fine leg fence for a biggie.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker, full and on leg, Suryakumar Yadav works it through mid-wicket for one.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on middle, turns away again, Suryakumar Yadav looks to pwork it awat but gets an outside edge along the ground towards short third man.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Almost a wicket for Adam Zampa! This is flighted, full and around off, turns away sharply, Suryakumar Yadav goes inside out to loft it away but misses and Alex Carey behind the stumps collects it and breaks the stumps quickly with SKY trying to put his back foot inside the crease. The replay shows that some part of his foot is inside and he is safe for now.
Is that out? An appeal for stumping against Suryakumar Yadav. The UltraEdge shows no bat and the side-on replays show that some part of his foot was grounded inside the crease.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Floated. full and on off, Suryakumar Yadav drives it towards covers.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker, short and on middle, KL Rahul forces it towards long on for a single.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, turning away, KL Rahul uses his feet to push it towards short covers.
41.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, KL Rahul guides it towards third man for one.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Another very full delivery, outside off, KL Rahul drills it straight to point.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav drives it towards long on for a run.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Another appeal for LBW, but turned down again! This is on a good length and around middle, angling in, Suryakumar Yadav moves across to flick it away but misses and gets hit on the pads. Steven Smith has some discussions with his bowler and keeper but decides against the review. It looked like going down the leg side anyway.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Full again, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav tucks it straight to short mid-wicket.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around leg, KL Rahul clips it towards mid-wicket for a single.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Gives this one some air again, on middle, turns away, KL Rahul uses his feet and eases it towards long on for one more.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, on off, Suryakumar Yadav taps it through covers for one.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on leg, KL Rahul drills it towards long off for another run.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav pushes it wide of covers for a single and gets off the mark.
Suryakumar Yadav strides out to the centre.
40.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Adam Zampa has the last laugh here! He gets rid of the dangerous Ishan Kishan. This is a googly, floated, full and on middle again, turns away, Ishan Kishan goes for the slog-sweep but only manages to get a top edge as the ball goes miles in the air towards the vacant short mid-wicket region, Alex Carey from behind the stumps runs towards keeping his eyes on the ball and taking a fantastic running catch. A good cameo from Kishan comes to an end and India four down now.
40.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! This is tossed up, full and on middle, in the slot as well, Ishan Kishan clears his front leg away and tonks it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
