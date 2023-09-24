India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
36.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
36.1 overs (1 Run) A slower one, back of a length and on off, KL Rahul dabs it towards backward point for a single.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Spencer Johnson nails the yorker now, on middle, KL Rahul digs it out towards mid off for one.
35.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! Spencer Johnson lands this back of a length and outside off, KL Rahul accepts the width on offer and cuts it hard towards the deep backward point fence where the ball lands on the practice pitches and zips over the fence for a boundary giving Zampa no chance who was not that far away from the ball.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Good keeping! This is pitched up and outside off, Ishan Kishan throws his bat at it but gets inside edge along the ground wide of the keeper, Alex Carey changes directions quickly and dives to his right to make a half-stop. They cross.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Full again, on off, KL Rahul drives it towards sweeper covers for a single.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and around leg, KL Rahul tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
35.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy runs! Spencer Johnson bowls this on a good length but down the leg side, KL Rahul just gets enough bat on that and tickles it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. 250 up for India!
Match Reports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs Australia, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 36.3 overs, India are 268/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia, 2023 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.