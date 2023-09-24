India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
33.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
33.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
33.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
33.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
32.6 overs (1 Run) HUNDRED FOR SHUBMAN GILL! India's young sensation continues his dream run as he brings up his fifth century of the year. Abbott bowls it full and on middle, Shubman Gill tries to work it across the line but closes the bat face early. Gets a soft leading edge that rolls to mid off. Sets off for a single and puts in a dive to reach his ground. David Warner underarms it at the non-striker's end but does not hit. Gill is all smiles as he bows down to acknowledge the standing ovation from the dugout.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off, Shubman Gill whips it off the back foot but finds mid-wicket.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, KL Rahul gets on the front foot and eases it through covers and takes a single.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, on off, Shubman Gill lunges forward and drives it towards deep cover for a run.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Angling into the pads, on a good length, KL Rahul gets on his toes and clips it through square leg for a single.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off, the ball keeps a bit low, Shubman Gill does well to dab it past cover for a single.
31.6 overs (1 Run) A half-tracker, on middle, Shubman Gill rocks back and pulls it without much timing to deep mid-wicket for a single.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it quicker, short and on off, Shubman Gill eases it in front of cover and wants a single but gets sent back by Rahul.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, on off, jammed back to the bowler by Gill.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Drags his length back a bit and serves it outside off, KL Rahul drives it square to deep point and takes a single.
31.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KL Rahul is up and running! Looped up, full and on middle, not much turn there. KL Rahul accepts the invitation and thumps it back over the bowler's head for a maximum..
31.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, at the stumps, Shubman Gill knocks it down to long on for a single.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, on off, KL Rahul keeps it out solidly on the off side.
KL Rahul comes out to the middle now.
30.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Iyer's reprieve is cut short and Abbott will be a relieved man! Lands it on a length, angling into the pads, Shreyas Iyer tries to lift off his pads and has a swipe across the line. Gets it off the toe-end of the bat and skies it high in the air towards deep mid-wicket. Matthew Short sprints across to his left and completes a well-judged catch, sliding forward. End of a brilliant knock by Iyer.
30.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Iyer rubs salt to the wounds now! This is bowled short and slower on middle, Shreyas Iyer waits for the ball to arrive and hammers it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
Shreyas Iyer gets a second life here and he will look to take full advantage of it.
30.3 overs (0 Run) A huge moment in the game as Shreyas Iyer gets a big reprieve! Abbott bowls it slower and full, on middle and leg, Shreyas Iyer looks to clip it on the off side. Takes the bottom hand off his bit and chips it tamely back to the bowler. Abbott reacts quickly to his right and grabs it with both hands. However, the replays show that Abbott had grounded the ball to soften the blow. The Aussies do not look pleased with the decision though.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls it back of a length, on middle, Shubman Gill bunts it off the back foot to long on for a single.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Takes pace off and goes into the wicket, on middle, Shreyas Iyer swivels and pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 33.5 overs, India are 234/2. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia, 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia, 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia, 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.