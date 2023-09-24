India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
29.6 overs (0 Run) Drops it short this time, around off, Shubman Gill goes back in his crease and punches it sweetly but straight to extra cover.
29.5 overs (1 Run) HUNDRED FOR SHREYAS IYER! Redemption for Iyer after a horror outing in the first ODI. A welcome return to form for him ahead of the World Cup. Low full toss, on off, Shreyas Iyer clears his front leg to drive it through the off side. Miscues his shot to long on and takes a single. Lets out a roar and raises his bat to acknowledge the applause from his teammates and the crowd.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Full again, on off, Shubman Gill gets forward and drives it down to long off for a single.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off, Shreyas Iyer knocks it off the front foot to long off and moves to 99 with a single.
29.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! Zampa errs in line and serves a fullish delivery, down leg, Shreyas Iyer gets inside the line and tickles it off his toes. Beats the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls it short and turning away, outside off, Shubman Gill hops and reaches out to cut it to deep point for a single.
Drinks! Both Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer have slowed down a bit as they got close to their hundreds. Australia have taken advantage of it to squeeze a few cheap overs. India will be hoping that if and when these two batters get to the milestone, they change gears as the platform is set to get to a very big total here.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Sees the batter advance and bowls it into the wicket, Shubman Gill gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through square leg for a single.
28.5 overs (0 Run) On the off stump line again, on a good length, dabbed to backward point.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls with an upright seam, on a good length, outside off, Shreyas Iyer tries to muscle it down the ground. Mistimes his shot to long on for a single.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on off, Shubman Gill allows the ball to come to him and punches with a straight bat to long on for a run. 200 comes up for India.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, just outside off, Shubman Gill pats it from the crease towards the bowler.
28.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length, around off, Shreyas Iyer stays besides the ball and punches it along the ground to deep cover for a run.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Gives the ball air and serves it on off, Shreyas Iyer lunges forward and drives it towards extra cover. A half-stop by Steven Smith to his left allows the batters to run a single. Moves to 92 does Iyer.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Looped up again, full and on off, Shubman Gill strokes it off the front foot to long off and rotates the strike.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, full and on off, Shreyas Iyer gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it to long off for a single.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Fraction short again, on middle, Shreyas Iyer reaches out in front and smothers the ball towards cover.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls it short, turning away, on off, Shubman Gill taps with soft hands in front of point and takes a quick single.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Floated up, a bit of away turn, on middle, Shubman Gill presses forward and blocks it out.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish delivery, on off and middle, Shubman Gill stands tall and with a short arm-jab, hits it to deep square leg and retains the strike with a single.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on middle, on a good length, Shubman Gill stays in his crease and nudges it to mid-wicket.
26.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off, Shreyas Iyer swivels and drags it to deep square leg for a run.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Serves it back of a length, on middle, Shubman Gill shimmies down the track and flat bats it along the ground. Picks up a single to long on.
26.2 overs (0 Run) On the off stump line, on a hard length, Shubman Gill stabs it on the leg side. The fielder at mid-wicket slides to his left and prevents the single.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, around off, Shreyas Iyer waits back and punches it through covers for a single.
Halt! The conditions are very humid so the players are having some refreshments. Also, Sean Abbott to bowl after the break.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery, drifting in on leg, Shreyas Iyer drives with a straight bat and picks up a single.
25.5 overs (0 Run) On the off stump line, on a good length, Shreyas Iyer drops it in front of extra cover. The batters think of a single but decide against it.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Goes full again, outside off, Shreyas Iyer drives it away from the body and picks out extra cover on the bounce.
25.3 overs (1 Run) At the stumps, full this time, Shubman Gill gets behind the line and eases it to long on for a run.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back and serves it on off, Shubman Gill hangs back and blocks it on the off side.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Angling in, full in length, on middle and leg, Shreyas Iyer knocks it off his pads to long on for a single.
