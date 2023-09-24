India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
24.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
24.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
24.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powered away! Josh Hazlewood pitches this one up and on leg, Shubman Gill uses his feet well and thrashes it towards the long off fence for a one-bounce four.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back this time, on middle, Shreyas Iyer nudges it wide of short mid-wicket where the fielder dives to his right to make a good stop.
23.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great shot! Cameron Green serves this full and on leg pads this time, Shreyas Iyer uses the flick of the wrists to whip it away towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
23.4 overs (0 Run) This is on a hard length, on middle, angling in, Shreyas Iyer works it towards short mid-wicket.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Length again and around leg, Shubman Gill clips it through backward square leg for a run.
23.2 overs (1 Run) On a length but angling down the leg, Shreyas Iyer flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Shreyas Iyer turns it towards short mid-wicket.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Another full delivery, no middle, Shreyas Iyer drives it down the pitch where Josh Hazlewood gets a hand to it as it deflects away from the stumps at the bowler's end, Gill is aware and puts his bat inside the crease anyways. Another single to end the over then!
22.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Shubman Gill closes the face of the bat and nudges it through square leg for one.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Overpitched and around off, Shubman Gill pushes it towards short covers.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched up and around middle, Shreyas Iyer eases it towards long on again for another run.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Full again and on middle again, Shubman Gill drills it down to long on for a run.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Shreyas Iyer drives it towards long on for a single.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, on off, Shreyas Iyer taps it towards backward point for another run.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around leg, Shreyas Iyer clips it straight to short fine leg.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Shreyas Iyer tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on leg, Shubman Gill works it towards deep square leg for another run.
21.2 overs (1 Run) A bit short and around leg, Shreyas Iyer flicks it through square leg for a run. That brings up the 150-run partnership between these two batters.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Darts this one full, on leg, Shubman Gill looks to tuck it away but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball rolls towards square leg. They cross.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, on middle, Shreyas Iyer defends it down the pitch.
20.5 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on off, takes off a bit, Shreyas Iyer gets surprised by the bounce and blocks it back to the bowler.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around leg, Shreyas Iyer misses out on his pull. Wided.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, on off, Shubman Gill drives it past the bowler towards the mid off region for one.
20.3 overs (0 Run) A bit fuller, outside off, Shubman Gill plants his foot forward to push it through the off side. Toe-ends his shot towards cover.
20.2 overs (0 Run) In the channel on off, on a hard length, Shubman Gill hangs back and punches it straight to extra cover.
20.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Josh Hazlewood lands this short of a length and outside off, Shubman Gill frees his arms and cuts it nicely towards the deep point fence for a boundary.
