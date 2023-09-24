India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) Six!
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Buzzers! Quicker, short and on off, Shreyas Iyer taps it towards backward point and sets off for the run, Marnus Labuschagne has a shy at the bowler's end and the batters get an extra run on the overthrow.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on leg, Shubman Gill flicks it towards deep square leg for another run.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Short again and around leg, Shreyas Iyer forces it towards wide of fine leg for a run.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Matthew Short begins with a short delivery, on leg, Shubman Gill clips it through backward square leg for a single.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! A good over gets spoiled in the space of two balls here. Adam Zampa drags his length back this time, on middle, Shreyas Iyer rocks back quickly and hammers it over the deep deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Adam Zampa serves a low full toss, on le, Shreyas Iyer whips it wide of long on where Cameron Green covers his ground to the right and slides but tries to stop it with one hand and ends up parrying to the fence for a boundary.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on off, Shreyas Iyer taps it towards short covers and calls for the run but Gill sends him back.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off, Shreyas Iyer drives it straight to short covers.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Goes short and on middle, Shreyas Iyer tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Shreyas Iyer drills it down the pitch where Adam Zampa shows quick reflexes to stop it with his left foot.
17.6 overs (0 Run) This is on a hard length and on off, Shubman Gill pats it down to the bowler.
17.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Shreyas Iyer pushes it towards sweeper covers for a run.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Spencer Johnson bangs in a clever slower bouncer, on off, Shreyas Iyer lets it go to the keeper.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Shubman Gill punches it towards long on for a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and on middle, Shubman Gill knocks it back to the bowler.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Spencer Johnson lands this short of a length and outside off with no cover in the deep on that side, Shubman Gill uses the pace and crunches it through point for a boundary.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker, full and on leg, Shubman Gill drills it towards long on for one.
16.5 overs (0 Run) RIPPER! This is tossed up, full and around leg, grips and turns away sharply, Shubman Gill prods forward to defend but gets beaten all ends up as the ball just goes over the off pole.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around leg, Shreyas Iyer tucks it through mid-wicket for a run.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Adam Zampa sees the batter advance and fires this one in, Shubman Gill gets yorked but adjusts well to jam it out towards long off for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Short and on off, Shubman Gill punches it towards covers.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Shubman Gill taps it towards short covers.
15.6 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on off, Shreyas Iyer dabs it towards point.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! DISMISSIVE! Shreyas Iyer makes full use of the Free Hit and gets to his fifty now! Spencer Johnson lands this back of a length and around off, Shreyas Iyer stands tall and absolutely slaps it over the long off fence and brings up his fifty with a maximum.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Goes back to his fuller length, on middle, Shreyas Iyer pushes it towards short covers. Oh..no! It is called a No Ball for overstepping. Free Hit coming up...
15.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and around middle, Shubman Gill clips it through square leg for one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched up and on off again, Shreyas Iyer drills it through covers fo another run.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Full again and around off, Shubman Gill drives it wide of mid off for a run.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, angling in, Shreyas Iyer digs it out towards long on for a single.
Match Reports
