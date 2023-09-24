India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye.
Cameron Green comes out to the middle with Australia in a spot of bother.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! lbw b Ravichandran Ashwin.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Short again, on leg, turning in sharply, Josh Inglis looks to flick it away but misses and gets hit on his thigh pads.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and on middle, Josh Inglis stays back and tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Alex Carey pushes it towards long off for a single.
Alex Carey walks out to bat now.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Ravichandran Ashwin wins the battle against the right-handed David Warner! Offers flight nicely, it is a carrom ball, full and turning away, on middle, David Warner attempts the reverd sweep while batting right-handed and misses. The ball catches him on the back leg and the umpire raises the finger. Warner has a word with Inglis and decides to keep walking. However, the replays show that Warner had got an inside edge which is confirmed by the UltraEdge. This is a huge moment in the game.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off, Josh Inglis drives it straight to covers.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and on leg, skids through, Josh Inglis moves back to play at it but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW, but turned down.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on leg, Josh Inglis clips it straight to short mid-wicket.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy! Bowls it short and outside off, Josh Inglis rocks back to cut it away. Gets rushed into his shot and gets an inside edge that rolls through the keeper's legs for a boundary.
13.2 overs (5 Runs) FIFTY for David Warner! The southpaw reaches his fifty albeit in a bizzare fashion. Jadeja bowls it short, on leg, David Warner helps it to short fine leg and gets across for a single. Shubman Gill picks up the ball and fires a wayward throw which is not backed up towards mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence. A lot rests on the shoulders for Warner here and he is doing a fine job.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up, full and on off, Josh Inglis pulls out the paddle sweep and works it to fine leg for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) At the pads, on a short length, Josh Inglis nudges it to deep square leg and runs a single.
Josh Inglis is the next man in.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Ravichandran Ashwin gets his reward for some clever piece of bowling! Pushes it through from over the wicket, short and at the stumps, Marnus Labuschagne goes back in his crease to work it across the line. The ball keeps straight and skids onto the batter. Labuschagne plays down the wrong line and sees his woodwork rattled. Australia are now 3 down as they lose Marnus Labuschagne.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, on middle, right-handed David Warner pushes it down to long on and gets across for a single.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! A bit too straight, full and on leg, David Warner continues to bat right-handed and sweeps it past short fine leg for a boundary.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls it short again, on off, Marnus Labuschagne pulls out the reverse paddle and fends it off his gloves towards point for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls the carrom ball to a right-handed Warner, short and on off, Warner dabs it towards point for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, outside off, David Warner is made to reach out and squeezes it out to deep point for a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) At the stumps, slightly fuller, on middle, Marnus Labuschagne mistimes his drive past the bowler for a single.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! More like it by Labuschagne! Thakur bowls it wide outside off, on a length, Marnus Labuschagne stays still and extends his arms. Drives it on the up and gets it wide of mid off for a boundary.
11.3 overs (0 Run) On a hard length, outside off, Marnus Labuschagne initially shapes up to ramp it on the leg side but changes his shot to go fine on the off side, only to connect with thin air.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Serves it full, tailing in, on the pads, David Warner gets his front leg out of the way and clips it through square leg for a single.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nonchalantly done! Thakur bowls it into the wicket, around leg, David Warner gets into a good position and scoops it over fine leg with ease. Falls over after playing the shot but picks up a maximum.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and wide outside off, David Warner reaches out and knocks it down to long off for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Coming in with the arm, short and on middle, David Warner is neither forward nor back and looks to push it through the off side. Luckily for him, he gets an inside edge onto his pads.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, full and turning away, on off, David Warner goes back and defends it on the off side.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Flatter delivery, around off, David Warner backs away and slaps it past extra cover. Suryakumar Yadav in the deep, sprints across to his left and keeps it to two.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls it shorter, on middle, Marnus Labuschagne hangs back and helps it towards short fine leg for a run.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) This is bowled short and slower, on middle and leg, Marnus Labuschagne makes room and pulls it through square leg. Mohammad Shami runs to his left and sticks out his left foot to save a couple of runs for his side.
