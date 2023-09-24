India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Pushed through quicker, full and on off, Shreyas Iyer eases it towards long off for one.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Shreyas Iyer goes for the big slog but miscues it off the bottom edge towards short mid-wicket.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Shreyas Iyer pushes it back to the bowler.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Shubman Gill punches it towards long on for a single.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice use of the feet! This is quicker and around middle, Shubman Gill dances down the track but loses his shape a bit. However, he still manages to drag it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Shubman Gill stays back and knocks it to the right of the bowler.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Length again, on middle, Shreyas Iyer turns it towards short mid-wicket.
13.5 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and outside off, keeps a bit low, Shreyas Iyer slashes at it but gets an inside edge along the ground to the keeper.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Shreyas Iyer dabs it wide of point and wants the run but is sent back by his partner.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot! Cameron Green serves this full again and around middle, Shreyas Iyer presents the full face of the bat to drive it sweetly past the bowler for a boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, on off, Shubman Gill drills it towards mid off for a quick single.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY FOR GILL! Another fantastic knock from him and he has made it look very easy here. He will be eyeing for that hundred now. Cameron Green serves this a touch fuller, on off, Shubman Gill skips down the track and dispatches it over the long off fence for a biggie and gets to his half-century in style.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Darts this one full and on leg again, Shreyas Iyer works it towards short fine leg.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker, full and on leg, Shubman Gill clips it past mid-wicket for one. 100 up for India!
12.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on leg, Shreyas Iyer eases it towards long on for another run.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off, Shreyas Iyer drives it wide of short covers where the fielder dives to his left to make a good stop.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Shubman Gill heaves it wide of deep square leg where Matthew Short covers his ground quickly to his left and slides to make a good stop. Only one run taken.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on off, Shreyas Iyer pushes it towards sweeper covers for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, Shreyas Iyer punches it past point for one.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on off, Shreyas Iyer mistimes his drive wide of mid off but for no run.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Cameron Green continues with his fuller length, on middle, Shreyas Iyer tucks it towards mid on.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Shubman Gill steers it through cover-point for another run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Pitched up again, on middle this time, Shreyas Iyer knocks it wide of mid on for a run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Overpitched but down the leg side, Shreyas Iyer misses his glance. Wided.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, angling in, Shubman Gill flicks it uppishly but safely through square leg for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Shubman Gill works it off the inner half of the bat through square leg for one.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery around off, Shreyas Iyer pushes it through covers for another run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Goes short again, on middle, Shubman Gill clips it wide of short mid-wicket where the fielder dives to his left and parries it away. They cross.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Shubman Gill takes on Adam Zampa now! This is tossed up, full and around middle, in the slot as well and turning away too, Shubman Gill clears his front leg away and smokes it over the long on fence for a biggie.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Short again and on middle, Shreyas Iyer forces it towards long on as well for a run.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Adam Zampa starts with a short delivery, on middle, Shubman Gill stays back and punches it towards long on for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.3 overs, India are 120/1. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia, 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia, 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia, 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.