India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Keeps it on a length, on off, David Warner uses his feet yet again and dabs it on the bounce to backward point.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Seaming in, on a length, on the off stump line, David Warner shuffles across to work it across the line. Ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Switches to 'round the wicket and serves it on a length, in the channel on off, David Warner dances down the track and bunts it towards cover-point.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Much fuller and angled away, outside off, David Warner watchfully lets the ball go through to the keeper.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good use of the pace! Shami bowls it fraction short but wide outside off, David Warner waits back and just opens the face of the bat. Steers it to the left of third man for four runs.
4.1 overs (0 Run) At the batter, on a good length, David Warner steps out of the crease to swat it away but gets cramped for room. The ball catches him near his thigh.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Angling away, full and on off, David Warner drives it with hard hands and away from the body as well. Gets an outside edge that rolls to third man for a single.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air but in the gap! Prasidh goes full searching for swing, on the pads, David Warner clips it a bit uppishly. Luckily for him, he gets it to the left of mid on and picks up a boundary.
3.4 overs (0 Run) On off and middle this time, on a good length, David Warner pushes it sweetly from the crease but straight to cover.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good use of the feet! On a good length, on middle, David Warner walks across in his crease and whips it aerially and in front of square for a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Swinging in, on a good length, on middle, David Warner taps it off the back foot towards mid off.
3.1 overs (0 Run) At the stumps this time, full in length, David Warner can only dead bat it on the off side.
3.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Loses his radar and sprays a full delivery, way down leg. David Warner lets it go. Ishan Kishan flings himself to his right and makes a good stop with his right glove.
2.6 overs (0 Run) On the off stump line, on a length, Marnus Labuschagne waits on the back foot and blocks it out solidly.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Full and going away, on off, Marnus Labuschagne lunges forward to drive it straight. The ball moves away and goes past his outside edge.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) Strays on the pads, on a length, Marnus Labuschagne clips it sweetly off his pads. Prasidh Krishna at fine leg, sprints and dives to his left. Parries the ball in front of him and gets up to pull the ball back. Two runs taken.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length this time, on off, Marnus Labuschagne hangs back to pull it away. Does not time it well as the ball dribbles to the left of mid-wicket.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls it from closer to the crease and serves it on a hard length, on off, Marnus Labuschagne nudges it along the ground to square leg.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Shaping away, on a good length, outside off, Marnus Labuschagne shoulders arms and lets the ball pass.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Angles it across, full in length, outside off, David Warner presents a straight bat to defend and does well not to chase the delivery. The ball nips away and goes on the bounce to the keeper.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Tailing in sharply, full and at the stumps, David Warner accounts for the inward movement and drives it back to the bowler.
1.4 overs (1 Run) No hat-trick for Prasidh Krishna! He lands this short of a length and on off, Marnus Labuschagne pulls it towards wide of mid on for a single and gets off the mark.
Marnus Labuschagne comes out to the middle now and will face the hat-trick ball.
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Two in two for Prasidh Krishna and he is on a roll here. A massive blow for Australia as Steven Smith departs for a golden duck. Prasidh bowls it short and wide outside off, Steven Smith hangs back and gets tempted by the line of the delivery. Makes the same mistake as Short by throwing by chasing a wide delivery. Gets an outside edge that travels quickly to Shubman Gill at first slip who completes the catch over his head.
Steven Smith walks out to bat at number 3.
1.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Prasidh Krishna draws first blood and this is just the start India were after. The move to open with Short hasn't quite worked out for Australia. Prasidh offers width, on a good length, outside off, Matthew Short throws his hands at the delivery. Gets an outside edge that flies quickly to third man. Ravichandran Ashwin moves quickly to his left and completes a sharp catch.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Prasidh begins on a good length, outside off, a bit of away movement, Matthew Short dabs it along the ground towards backward point.
Prasidh Krishna to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Length delivery, shaping away, outside off, Matthew Short drives it on the up towards extra cover and takes a single.
0.5 over (0 Run) Bowls it outside off, skidding on, on a good length, Matthew Short pushes loosely again as the ball sneaks under his bat.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely clipped! Shami gets this one to angle in, on middle and leg, on a length, Matthew Short gets on the front foot and flicks it uppishly but wide of square leg for another boundary.
0.3 over (0 Run) Much straighter this time, back of a length, on off, Matthew Short hangs back and defends with a straight bat.
0.2 over (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease and bowls it on a good length, a hint of away movement, Matthew Short pushes away from the body and is lucky not to edge this one behind.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Matthew Short and Australia are underway in the chase! Shami starts off on a full length, swinging away, Short leans forward and creams the drive through covers for a boundary.
