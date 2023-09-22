India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and on off, David Warner stays back and stabs it towards extra covers.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Great fielding in the deep! This is flighted, full and on off, David Warner drives it through covers where Suryakumar Yadav in the deep runs to his right and dives to make an excellent stop. Two runs taken!
9.4 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on middle, David Warner forces it back to the bowler.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on off, David Warner taps it towards covers.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, David Warner keeps it out to the off side.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Ravichandran Ashwin begins with a floated delivery, full and on off, David Warner pushes it to the right of the bowler where Ashwin dives and stops it.
First look at spin as Ravichandran Ashwin is introduced into the attack.
8.6 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Almost a breakthrough for India! Shardul Thakur serves this full and on off, sticks to the surface a bit, David Warner goes through his drive early and the ball goes in the air wide of mid off where Shreyas Iyer runs to his left but spills it out. A single is taken. Warner gets a life!
8.5 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! Shardul Thakur hits the hard length this time, on the fifth stump line, angling away, David Warner looks to play at it but gets beaten on the outside edge again.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary for Warner! Shardul Thakur sees the batter advance and bangs this short but around leg, David Warner skips down the track and hooks it easily towards the fine leg fence for four more runs.
8.3 overs (0 Run) A bit fuller this time, on off, David Warner knocks it towards mid off.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Oh..great comeback from Lord Thakur! This is on a good length and around off, shaping away, David Warner has a poke at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! David Warner greets Shardul Thakur with a boundary! Thakur starts with a full delivery around off, David Warner stays in hi crease and lofts it towards the vacant long off fence for a boundary.
Shardul Thakur comes on to bowl, replacing Mohammad Shami.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Overpitched and on middle, Steven Smith drills it wide of mid on.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller once more, on middle, Steven Smith tries to work it away but gets a leading edge along the ground towards the bowler.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Jasprit Bumrah serves this full again and around middle, Steven Smith uses the flick of the wrists to whip it past mid on for a boundary. Not the perfect timing but good placement on that shot.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller, on off, Steven Smith goes for the drive but gets an inside edge towards short mid-wicket.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and around middle, Steven Smith tries to clip it away but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, angling in, Steven Smith looks to tap it down but gets an bottom edge onto his pads.
6.6 overs (0 Run) This is on a hard length and on off, slower too, David Warner is early through his flick shot and misses it. Shami is looking very tired here as it is very hot out there.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up and on off, David Warner pushes it towards mid off.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, David Warner uses his feet and guides it towards point.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around leg, Steven Smith looks to work it away but gets an inside edge onto his thigh pads as the ball goes towards the keeper. The batters cross for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller, on middle, Steven Smith knocks it down the pitch.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Oh...that keeps very low! Mohammad Shami bowls this on a good length and on off, does not bounce at all, Steven Smith tries to push it away but it goes under his bat and almost rolls to the keeper.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Steven Smith punches it towards deep point for a run.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Pitched up and around off, David Warner guides it through backward point for a single.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A streaky one! Jasprit Bumrah bowls this back of a length and outside off, David Warner throws his bat at it and get an outside edge over slip towards the vacant third man fence for a boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! Jasprit Bumrah lands this on a good length and just around off, nips back in sharply, David Warner slashes his bat at it but misses as the ball just goes past the off pole.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, David Warner knocks it towards mid off.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Steven Smith finally gets a run against Bumrah! This is on a good length and on of, Steven Smith moves across and flicks it through square leg for a single.
