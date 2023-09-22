India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.
49.2 overs (4 Runs) Four!
49.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and around middle, Adam Zampa clips it through square leg for a single.
Shardul Thakur to bowl the last over. He has conceded 65 runs in his nine overs.
48.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! Mohammad Shami serves this full and in the slot, on middle, Pat Cummins clears his front leg away and smokes it way over the long on fence for a biggie.
48.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Adam Zampa is the last man in.
48.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Five-wicket haul for Mohammad Shami!
48.3 overs (2 Runs) At the stumps, full in length, Sean Abbott drives it hard and back past the bowler for a couple of runs.
Sean Abbott comes out to the middle now.
48.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Mohammad Shami rolls his fingers over the ball and serves it on middle, on a good length, Matthew Short waits for the ball to arrive and swats it across the line. Does not get the elevation and hits it flat and straight down the throat of deep mid-wicket where Suryakumar Yadav does the rest. Shami has four now, can he finish with a five-wicket haul?
48.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Pat Cummins backs away and drills it down to long on for a single.
47.6 overs (0 Run) Takes pace once more, on a length, Matthew Short swings across the line, only to connect with thin air.
47.5 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe! Pace off again, on a length, outside off, Pat Cummins tries to go down the ground but gets undone by the lack of pace. Skies it high in the air but luckily for him, the ball drops right between backtracking Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer sprinting in from extra cover.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery, on middle, Matthew Short squeezes it out to long on for a single.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Another off pace delivery, short and on off, Pat Cummins dabs it towards backward point and opens his account with a single. Jadeja wanted to have a shy at the stumps but Bumrah instructed him not to.
Pat Cummins is the next man in.
47.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Jasprit Bumrah gets into the wicket-taking act now! Australia are losing their way as they have now lost both set batters. Bumrah hurls another off cutter, back of a length, outside off, Josh Inglis reaches out to go through the off side but does not read the change of pace. Gets foxed and plays his shot way too early. Ends up lobbing it tamely towards extra cover where Shreyas Iyer completes the easies of catches. Bumrah has his first wicket and Australia are now 7 down.
47.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls a off cutter, on a length, outside off, Josh Inglis goes for the reverse paddle but it does not come off.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Just outside off, on a length, Josh Inglis dabs it to the left of backward point and gets across for a quick single. Jadeja throws at the batting end but does not hit.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Lands it on the off stump line, on a good length, Matthew Short pushes it towards extra without any foot movement. Takes a single and opens his account in ODI cricket.
Matthew Short comes out to the middle now on his debut.
46.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Mohammad Shami has the last laugh as he gets his man eventually! Continues to bowl from over the wicket and bowls straight at the stumps, on a length, a hint of tail in, Marcus Stoinis clears his front leg and goes for a mighty heave across the line. He misses it altogether and sees his woodwork rattled. Australia needed Stoinis to bat through but he departs in his quest to take Shami on.
46.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powered down the ground! In the slot by Mohammad Shami, on middle, Marcus Stoinis stays put and with a still head, thumps it back over the umpire's head for four more runs.
46.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovation at it's best! Shami looks to bowl on a yorker length but serves a low full toss, on middle, Marcus Stoinis shuffles to the off side and paddles it well wide of short fine leg for a boundary.
46.1 overs (2 Runs) 2 Leg byes! Bowls it at the pads, on a good length, Marcus Stoinis tries to help it away by using the pace of the ball. The ball drops in the vacant backward square leg region off his pads for a couple of leg byes.
45.6 overs (0 Run) Nails the yorker, on middle, Josh Inglis gets his bat down in time and digs it out back to the bowler.
45.5 overs (2 Runs) Strays down leg, on a good length, Josh Inglis gets inside the line and tickles it to the left of fine leg. Comes back for the second run with ease. Good running!
45.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on this occasion, outside off, Josh Inglis looks to get on top of the bounce to punch it through the off side. Miscues it towards backward square leg.
45.3 overs (0 Run) Takes pace off and bowls an off cutter, on a length, on the off stump line, Josh Inglis has a swipe across the line but gets undone by the lack of pace. Gets an inside edge onto his pads and the ball rolls behind the wicket.
45.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Inglis gets it away this time! Bumrah goes full and around off, Josh Inglis moves leg side and gives himself up. Goes inside out and picks the bones out of it. Clears the cover fence for a maximum.
45.1 overs (0 Run) Angling in, on a good length, at the batter, Josh Inglis swings across the line to swipe it away. Gets an inside edge onto his front pad.
