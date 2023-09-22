India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, Marcus Stoinis backs away and cuts it towards deep point for one.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker in the air, on middle, turns away a bit, Marcus Stoinis get squared up but blocks it out well.
44.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and on middle, Marcus Stoinis pats it wide of the bowler where Jadeja dives to his left to make a good stop.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Short again, on leg, Josh Inglis moves back and clips it through backward square leg for a run.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Marcus Stoinis punches it towards mid off where the fielder from extra covers runs to his right and dives to stop it. They cross.
43.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on middle, Marcus Stoinis drills it towards long on for one.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Another bouncer, on off, slower too, Josh Inglis controls his pull towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
43.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Josh Inglis changing gears now! Shardul Thakur goes for the short ball this time but this one sits up nicely for the batter, Josh Inglis gets into positon quickly and hammers it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
43.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A gift and Josh Inglis accepts it with both hands! Shardul Thakur misses his yorker and serves and juicy full toss, on off, Josh Inglis stays there and thrashes it past extra covers for a boundary.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Shardul Thakur nails the yorker this time, on middle, angling in, Josh Inglis digs it out well to the leg side but for no run.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Shardul Thakur starts his over with another slower delivery, full and on middle and leg, Josh Inglis tries to slog across the line but misses and gets hit on the pads.
42.6 overs (2 Runs) Another short delivery from Jadeja, on off, Marcus Stoinis lofts it from the back foot wide of long off for a brace.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish once more, on middle, Josh Inglis nudges it through mid-wicket for one.
42.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Ravindra Jadeja lands this short once more and around off, Josh Inglis moves back quickly and punches it with excellent timing wide of long off where the fielder runs to his left and dives but fails to stop it from going to the boundary.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Goes short again, on of, Marcus Stoinis this time slaps it towards long off for another run.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Ravindra Jadeja follows the batter and darts this one full, on leg, Josh Inglis only manages to clip it through square leg for a run.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Marcus Stoinis moves back and forces it towards long on for a single.
Ravindra Jadeja (8-0-37-1) comes back on.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back now, on middle, Marcus Stoinis clips it through square leg for one.
41.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Hulk! Shardul Thakur tries to overcompensate and serves this full and on off, Marcus Stoinis strides forward a bit and drives it on the up sweetly through covers for four more runs. 200 up for Australia!
41.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Marcus Stoinis breaks the shackles! Shardul Thakur lands this on a good length and around middle, Marcus Stoinis picks up the length early and smashes it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
41.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Josh Inglis pushes it towards covers for another run.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Full again, on middle, Marcus Stoinis works it off the inner half of the bat wide of short mid-wicket for a run.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Change of pace from Shardul Thakur, full and on middle, Josh Inglis knocks it past the bowler and wide of mid on for a single.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Overpithced this time, on off, Marcus Stoinis drives it straight to covers.
40.5 overs (0 Run) A slower one now, on a length and around off, Marcus Stoinis tries to push it half-heartedly and chops it down onto the ground as the ball goes over the keeper where Rahul gathers it in the end.
40.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Jasprit Bumrah tries the yorker but bowls a low full toss, outside off, Marcus Stoinis opens the face of the bat and drills it towards the deep point fence for a boundary.
40.3 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on middle, angling in, Marcus Stoinis knocks it towards mid on once again.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Full again, on middle, Marcus Stoinis blocks it out towards mid on.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around leg, Josh Inglis flicks it wide of deep square leg for a single.
