India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score
19.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
19.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) Four!
18.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter delivery, on off, punched straight to cover.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, just outside off, Marnus Labuschagne makes room and drives it wide of cover-point for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, on off, Steven Smith punches it off the back foot towards cover for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, full in length, Marnus Labuschagne works it in front of mid-wicket for a single.
Marnus Labuschagne is the new man in.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Ravindra Jadeja delivers for India with a much-needed breakthrough! Bowls it fraction short, on off, David Warner gets down and tries to slog it over mid-wicket. Ends up hitting it straight down the throat of long on. Shubman Gill stationed there, makes absolutely no mistake. Warner is distraught as there was a 100 for the taking.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Short and on the off stump line, David Warner drills it hard to extra cover.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, slower as well, on off, Steven Smith reaches forward and clips it towards mid-wicket.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it a bit short, turning in, on middle, Steven Smith tries to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the front pad.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Ashwin bowls it slightly, short, on off and middle, Steven Smith rocks on the back foot in a flash and cuts it through cover-point for a boundary.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Floated up, around off, David Warner drives it to the right of Ashwin and gets across for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe! Tossed up, on middle, Steven Smith chips it with a straight bat towards long on. Luckily for him, he does not time it well and the ball drops short. A single taken.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Cracking shot! Ashwin errs in line and serves it in the slot, on middle and leg, Steven Smith clears his front leg and swats it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, on middle, Steven Smith pulls it in the air but in front of deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Full this time, on middle, Steven Smith drives but Ishan Kishan at mid-wicket, does well to stop it.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Fraction short, on off, Steven Smith cuts but straight to point.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Steven Smith drives but is unable to beat mid-wicket.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Good placement! Drifts on the pads, on a full length, Steven Smith rolls his wrists and places it in the vacant deep backward square leg region for a couple of runs.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a full delivery, outside off, David Warner strokes it towards long on and takes a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A bit quicker, short and on middle, Steven Smith makes room but mishits it back to the bowler.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Short and on off, slapped straight to cover-point.
15.4 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for David Warner! He is making India pay for that dropped catch. Short again, on middle, David Warner waits on the back foot and bunts it down to long on for one. The southpaw will be hoping to convert this fifty into a big one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Drags his length back and serves it on middle, Steven Smith lofts it towards long on and takes a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Darted in, full and quicker, on leg, David Warner knocks it down to long on for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up, just outside off, Steven Smith shuffles and paddles it towards short fine leg for a single.
