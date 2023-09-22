India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
14.5 overs (1 Run) On a back of a length, on off, Steven Smith hangs back and helps it to the fine leg fence for a single.
Drinks! Shardul Thakur is struggling a bit as the physio is in to check on him. The umpires have decided to take the drinks break in the meantime. It is really hot conditions out there and the players needed this. India started well by getting an early breakthrough and kept the runs in check after that too. David Warner is looking in good touch and he is batting more freely after that dropped catch while Steven Smith is also fighting and providing the required support. Alos, Thakur is good to go now...
14.4 overs (0 Run) Sees the batter advance and goes short, on off, Steven Smith tries to muscle it on the off side. Mishits it back to the bowler.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On a length again, on middle and leg, David Warner tucks it in front of square on the leg side for a single.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! A bit too straight, around leg, on a length, David Warner tickles it nicely to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
14.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pace off this time, into the wicket, David Warner lets it go. The ball goes over the batter's head for a wide.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Warner continues to take Thakur on! Banged in short, at the batter, David Warner is up to the task as he swivels and pulls it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, on middle, David Warner makes room and slaps it to deep cover. Keeps the strike with a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Pushed through, short and on off, Steven Smith whips it off the back foot to deep mid-wicket for one more run.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Floated up, turning into the pads, Steven Smith works it straight to mid-wicket.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Sees the batter make room and fires it in, at the stumps, David Warner drives it to deep cover for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on the pads, Steven Smith clips it towards deep backward square leg and rotates the strike.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Angled in, short and on middle and leg, David Warner goes back and pulls it aerially but in front of long on for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Rolls his fingers over the ball again and hurls it on a length, around off, David Warner drives it on the up, to the right of mid off. Shreyas Iyer puts in a dive and keeps it to a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery, just outside off, David Warner frees his arms and slaps it straight to Suryakumar Yadav at extra cover.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Takes pace off and serves a loopy delivery, full and on off, David Warner drills it hard but straight to extra cover.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length this time, around off, David Warner dabs it off the back foot to backward point.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shot of authority! Thakur bowls it a bit short, on middle, David Warner hangs on the back foot and waits for the ball to arrive. Dispatches it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. 50-run stand comes up.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Lands it on middle and leg, on a length, David Warner clips it a bit uppishly towards mid-wicket.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on off, David Warner advances down the track and eases it towards long off for one.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Short again and outside off, David Warner cuts it straight to point.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and on off, David Warner punches it towars covers.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on leg, David Warner uses his feet and tucks it wide of mid-wicket where the fielder dives to his left and stops it well.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Darts this one full and on leg, angling in, David Warner looks to work it away but misses and gets hit on the pads.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! David Warner goes big now! Ravichandran Ashwin lands this a bit short and on middle, turning in, David Warner rocks back quickly and heaves it over the wide long on fence for a biggie.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Full again, on off, Steven Smith drives it wide of short covers where the fielder makes a good stop diving to his left.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on off, Steven Smith mistimes his drive towards mid off. He looks disappointed as he is not finding the middle of the bat here.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, keeps low, Steven Smith tries to push it away but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, on the off stump line, Steven Smith goes for an expansive drive. Mishits it off the inner half of the bat towards mid-wicket.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length, on off, David Warner hangs back and pats it to deep cover for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Serves it on a length, on middle and leg, Steven Smith flicks it off his pads to fine leg and takes a single.
