4.6 overs (3 Runs) 3 runs.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Length again, on leg, Steven Smith tucks it towards mid-wicket.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) On a length and around leg, Steven Smith nudges it towards deep square leg and comes back for the second run.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Mohammad Shami serves this full and around off, Steven Smith leans on to his drive nicely and creams it through covers for a boundary.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller, on off, sticks to the surface a bit, Steven Smith pushes it straight to mid off.
4.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, David Warner drops it in front of short covers for a quick single.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Second maiden over for Jasprit Bumrah! This is excellent stuff from him and that too against a quality batter. He overpitches this one, on middle, Steven Smith drives it nicely but finds mid on.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length this time, on off, angling in, Steven Smith is solid in his defence again.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Steven Smith taps it to the off side and wants the run but is sent back by his partner. Smith is not able to rotate the strike here.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up, on off, Steven Smith knocks it towards mid off.
3.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Steven Smith dabs it towards point.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on middle, Steven Smith blocks it back to the bowler. Seven dots in a row for Bumrah to Smith.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Good bowling from Shami! He hits the hard length this time, on off, angling away again, David Warner uses his feet to tap it away but once again misses and the ball goes past the outside edge to the keeper.
2.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Mohammad Shami bowls this on a hard length and around off, angling away this time, David Warner has a poke at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
2.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, David Warner pushes it towards mid off.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on off, David Warner defends it with the inner half of the bat to the left of the bowler.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time, on middle, David Warner blocks it out down the pitch.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! That beats everyone! Mohammad Shami lands this on a good length and around middle, shaping in sharply, David Warner tries to play at it but gets beaten on the inside edge and KL Rahul gets a glove to it but fails to stop it as the ball races to the fence for a boundary.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden over! This is on a good length and on middle, Steven Smith pats it down towards mid on. Good start from Jasprit Bumrah!
1.5 overs (0 Run) Another full delivery outside off, Steven Smith drives it straight to point.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Four dots in a row now! This is overpitched and on middle, angling in, Steven Smith drills it back to Bumrah once more.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Full again and around off, Steven Smith strides forward and blocks it out towards the bowler again.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Pitched up but down the leg side, Steven Smith misses his glance as the ball clips his pads and KL Rahul collects it behind the stumps diving to his left. A slight appeal for the catch, but nothing doing.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah begins with a full delivery as well, shaping in, Steven Smith knocks it back to the bowler.
Jasprit Bumrah will steam in from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) This is on hard length, on middle, angling in, David Warner dead-bats it down the pitch.
0.5 over (1 Run) Length again and around leg, Steven Smith nudges it through backward square leg for a single and gets off the mark.
Steven Smith walks in at number 3.
0.4 over (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Mohammad Shami draws first blood! He gets rid of the dangerous Mitchell Marsh. Shami bowls this on a good length and on the sixth stump line, nips away a shy bit, Mitchell Marsh looks to fend it away but only manages to get a thick outside edge towards the widish first slip where Shubman Gill takes a sharp catch. Australia lose their first wicket!
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length and on off, shaping away, Mitchell Marsh steers it towards cover-point.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Mitchell Marsh and Australia are underway in style! Mohammad Shami lands this back of a length and outside off, Mitchell Marsh frees his arms and cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
0.1 over (0 Run) Mohammad Shami starts with full delivery, on middle, Mitchell Marsh stays there and blocks it out solidly to the leg side.
We are done with the pre-game formalities. Bright and sunny skies greet the two umpires as they make their way out to the middle. They are joined by the Indian players and the two openers for Australia, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. Mohammad Shami has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Off we go...
We are moments away from the first ball in the series opener, but before that, the match officials and the two sets of players will line up for the national anthems. It will be Australia's national anthem first, followed by the national anthem of India.
Ishan Kishan is in for a chat. He says that it is the beauty of the game that you are not sure where you are going to bat, especially when there are so many good batters in the team. Mentions that when he opens, he looks to be aggressive. Adds that while batting in the middle order, it is important to read the situation. Shares that he enjoys this challenge and the change of batting position does not make a difference to him.
Australia's captain Pat Cummins says that it is good to be back in India. Adds that it has not been too long since they were here. Informs that Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are unavailable for this game. Mentions that they would have bowed first as well. Adds that they are not too upset since it looks like a pretty good wicket. Also informs that David Warner and Mitchell Marsh will open and that Alex Carey has been rested.
KL Rahul, the skipper of India, says that they will bowl first. Adds that historically this has been a good chasing ground. Tells that there are certain boxes left to tick and they would like to do that playing at home. Mentions Australia are a very competitive team so it will be interesting to face them. Informs that Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer and Mohammad Shami all are playing in this game.
Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short (On ODI debut), Pat Cummins (C), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa.
India (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C/WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami.
TOSS - The flip of the coin lands in the favour of KL Rahul and India have opted to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Akash Chopra is pitchside. He says that the wicket is flat and it will be good to bat on. Adds that there is some grass but it is just to bind the pitch and the pacers will find it a bit difficult. Tells that the ball should come onto the bat well and also not much dew is expected in this match.
Australia, on the other hand, welcomes the return of their captain, Pat Cummins, after his injury, and Steven Smith will be eager to acclimate to the conditions ahead of the major event. Although their batting has shown inconsistency, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner are in good form. Notably, Marnus Labuschagne has been their standout batter recently, even though he wasn't named in the squad for the World Cup – an opportunity to catch the selectors' attention and force them to rethink about him. On the bowling front, Adam Zampa has struggled, needing to up his game, while their pacers aim to rediscover their rhythm. Let's see who comes out on top. Toss and team news in a bit..
Mohammed Siraj's brilliant display in the Asia Cup final has everyone buzzing. KL Rahul will be the stand-by skipper and he has been in good form lately. Although some starters will be absent for the first two games, the team still possesses quality players like Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammad Shami. Additionally, the return of Ravichandran Ashwin adds to their depth, with him vying for a World Cup spot. This series also presents an opportunity for the likes of SKY, Tilak Varma, and Washington Sundar to make their mark and help India take an early lead.
Hello and a warm welcome folks! It is time for the final test before the World Cup as India host Australia for a three-match ODI series with the first game being played at PCA stadium in Mohali. The Men in Blue will be oozing with confidence after winning their 8th Asia Cup title and in stunning fashion as well while the Aussies will look to overcome their disappointing series loss against South Africa even after taking a 2-0 lead.
... MATCH DAY ...
