KL Rahul continued his brilliant run of form as he scored another half-century during the second ODI match between India and Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. The explosive batter ended up scoring 52 off just 38 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes. While all of his shots were more or less extremely attractive, a six off the bowling of Cameron Green went deep into the stands and landed on the stadium's roof. During the 35th over of the match, Rahul capitalised on a length delivery from Green and heaved it over deep mid-wicket for a six so massive that it left both fans and commentators stunned.

Shubman Gill showed his insatiable hunger for runs with fifth hundred of the year while Shreyas Iyer hit a timely ton under pressure to set up a series sealing 99-run win for India.

Gill (104 off 97 balls) and Iyer (105 off 90 balls) shared a stroke-filled 200-run stand off 164 balls before Suryakumar Yadav (72 not out off 37 balls) unleashed carnage to fire India to 399 for five, the hosts' highest total against Australia in ODIs.

Skipper K L Rahul chipped in with 52 off 38 balls.

Rain stopped play for the second time in the game when Australia were 56 for two in nine overs. With the revised target of 317 in 33 overs, they fell further behind in the game and ended with 217 all out in 28.2 overs.

David Warner (53 off 39), who batted right-handed against R Ashwin (3/41), and Sean Abbott (54 off 36), had a good hit in the middle.

The series win without their five main players in the squad was a big boost for India ahead of the World Cup at home.

The final game, in which a full strength India squad is expected to play, will take place in Rajkot on Wednesday.

