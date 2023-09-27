Glenn Maxwell took a sensational reflex catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma during the third ODI match between India and Australia in Rajkot on Wednesday. Rohit looked in tremendous form as he took Australian bowlers to the cleaners and he looked well on course to a big score. However, while batting on 81, he slammed the ball hard straight towards the bowler Maxwell. The Australia all-rounder did not have much time to react but he was able to extend his hand and the somehow complete the catch. Maxwell was completely stunned by his own effort and Rohit could not hide his disappointment after the dismissal.

Australia saved their best for the last as Indian middle-order wilted under pressure exerted by part-time off-spin of Glenn Maxwell, losing the third ODI by 66 runs.

India however won the series 2-1.

India were cruising along at 171 for 2 chasing a stiff target of 353 on a placid track but the middle-order crumbled in chase with Maxwell (4/40) getting crucial breakthroughs to restrict the hosts to 286 in 49.4 overs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (81) and Kohli struck fifties to provide the middle-order with a perfect platform in the big chase, but the rest floundered to hand Australia the advantage.

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh (96) headlined Australia's best batting show with David Warner, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne helping themselves to attacking half-centuries during a commanding performance to break a five-ODI losing streak.

The two teams will now play a couple of warm-up games before meeting again in 10 days' time for the tournament-opener in Chennai on October 8.

While Marsh missed reaching triple figure by a whisker, Australia's batters came good collectively in what was their last official ODI before the start of the World Cup.