India will be taking on Australia in the first ODI of the the three-match on Friday in Mohali. This will be Team India's first match after Asia Cup 2023 triumph against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer's dodgy match-fitness will be put to ultimate test while Suryakumar Yadav will be desperate to alter a dismal ODI record. For the first two matches, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, and Hardik Pandya have been rested. In the absence of skipper Rohit, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will be donning the captain's hat. This series also serves as final dress rehearsal before the World Cup, beginning next month.

When will the India vs Australia, 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia, 1st ODI match will be played on Friday, September 22.

Where will the India vs Australia, 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia, 1st ODI match will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali .

Advertisement

What time will the India vs Australia, 1st ODI match start?

The India vs Australia, 1st ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Australia, 1st ODI match?

The India vs Australia, 1st ODI match will be telecasted on the Sports 18 Network.

Advertisement

Where can I watch India vs Australia, 1st ODI match for free?

The India vs Australia, 1st ODI match will be streamed on the Jio Cinema App and Website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)