India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was certainly at his best on Thursday night during the first T20I of the five-match series against Australia in Visakhapatnam. The right-handed batter's 42-ball 80 and an unbeaten cameo by Rinku Singh helped the hosts chase down an Indian best of 209 against Australia in a T20 thriller on Thursday. Suryakumar smashed nine fours and four sixes on his captaincy debut for India as the hosts won with two wickets and one ball to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

During a candid chat with the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Suryakumar was asked about his final score in the game and his reaction to it was epic.

"Are baap re," said Suryakumar with a sweet smile on his face.

Needing seven off the last over, India lost three succesive wickets including two run-outs on ball four and five before chase-master Rinku got the team to victory after Sean Abbott bowled a no-ball.

Rinku, a left-hand batsman who hit 22 off 14 balls, smashed a six that was not counted as the run off the no-ball got India past their previous best chase of 208 against the West Indies in 2019.

"Very happy with the way the boys displayed the talent on the field. We were put under pressure, but the way everyone came back into the game, was great," Suryakumar said of the win.

On his India leadership, Suryakumar said, "I think it's a proud moment, whenever you play cricket, you think of representing India, it will take some time to sink in but very proud. "

Suryakumar's 112-run third-wicket stand with Ishan Kishan, who smashed a 39-ball 58, proved key after the hosts lost their openers on 22.

The match was played just four days after Australia's record-extending sixth ODI World Cup triumph in the final against hosts India.

Josh Inglis smashed 110 off 50 balls -- his maiden international ton -- to guide Australia to 208-3 after being invited to bat first on a batting-friendly pitch.

(With AFP Inputs)