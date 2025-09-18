World Athletics Championships 2025 Final, Neeraj Chopra Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem! The clash returns. After a successful outing in the qualifiers, India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra is all set to feature in the World Athletics Championships final in Tokyo on Thursday. Chopra, who breached the 90-metre mark earlier this season, is chasing history as he looks to defend his crown on the biggest stage. The rivalry between him and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem will be taking the centre stage again. Chopra's effort of 84.85 metres comfortably cleared the automatic qualification mark of 84.50, underlining his intent.
Arshad Nadeem also qualified from a strong Group B. Along with Nadeem, the 18-man strong Group B had two-time world champion Anderson Peters, Kenya's 2015 world champion Julius Yego, Brazilian 90m-plus thrower Luiz Da Silva, and Indians Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh, and rising Sri Lankan Rumesh Pathirage among others.
While Nadeem was only of the only five throwers who threw above 85m, Peters sent a strong statement with a season best throw of 89.53m.
In Group A, Chopra was clubbed German star Julian Weber, who topped Group A and was second overall with a throw of 87.21m, 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, last edition's bronze winner Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic and fellow Indian Sachin Yadav in the 19-man Group A on Wednesday. All of them qualified
The qualifying round presented an interesting scenario. Neeraj Chopra, who was the first thrower to head into action, qualified for the finals with his first attempt - 84.85m. The automatic qualification mark was 84.50m. he was part of Group A in the qualification.
Arshad Nadeem was part of the Group B. His first two throws were below par - 76.99m and 74.17m. At one point, it seemed like Nadeem may not qualify for the final. However, in his final attempt, Nadeem threw 85.28m to qualify automatically.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the World Athletics final! India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will be among the 12 competitors who will be vying for the ultimate glory. While in-form javelin throwers like Julian Weber, Anderson Peters, Jakub Vadlejch are there in the final, the men who will be in focus are Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem.