Arshad Nadeem also qualified from a strong Group B. Along with Nadeem, the 18-man strong Group B had two-time world champion Anderson Peters, Kenya's 2015 world champion Julius Yego, Brazilian 90m-plus thrower Luiz Da Silva, and Indians Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh, and rising Sri Lankan Rumesh Pathirage among others.

While Nadeem was only of the only five throwers who threw above 85m, Peters sent a strong statement with a season best throw of 89.53m.