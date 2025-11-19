For 20-year-old para-athlete Saurabh Sharma, the upcoming Adani Ahmedabad Marathon isn't just another race, it's a moment that reflects how far he has travelled, both in sport and in spirit. A visually impaired runner from Himachal Pradesh, Saurabh has already competed on some of the biggest para-athletics stages in India and abroad. Yet, lining up at the Ahmedabad Marathon will mark a meaningful new milestone in his journey.

Born with partial blindness, Saurabh began his sporting journey at the National Drishti Divyangjan Empowerment Institute in Dehradun under coach Naresh Singh Nayal. Initially drawn to football and cricket, it was his coach who introduced him to running, a switch that would go on to define his career.

“In 2021, I competed in my first Para Nationals in Bengaluru and finished among the top five. The next year, I won my first medal in the 5000m in Odisha. In 2024, I travelled to Switzerland for my first international event and won two gold medals there. That's when I realised how far this journey could go,” said the 20-year-old, who claimed two gold medals at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2024 in Switzerland.

Saurabh has since represented India in the 1500m and 5000m T12 category events in international events held in Tunisia and India, and has also been a medallist at both editions of the Khelo India Para Games (2023 and 2025). He currently trains at the SAI Centre in Gandhinagar under Naresh Sharma.

“The biggest challenge for a visually impaired runner is finding a guide, and the expenses are often double,” he said. “I'm fortunate that in my category I can run independently. But I've also guided other runners at the Blind National Championship in 2022, and I know how much trust and practice it takes.”

“At the SAI Centre, we have access to good coaching, nutrition, and facilities. It allows us to focus completely on performance and international preparation,” he added.

Like many para-athletes, his path has been shaped as much by perseverance as by patience. “In the beginning, my family didn't understand sports. They would ask, what kind of game is this? But as they saw me compete and win, they became my biggest support system,” he said.

This November, Saurabh will line up alongside thousands of runners to celebrate both fitness and national pride through the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon. Since its inception, the event has championed the cause #Run4OurSoldiers, honouring India's armed forces. It has grown into one of the country's largest inclusive races, where citizens and members of the Indian Armed Forces also run together in a shared spirit of respect and pride for the nation. “The best part about this marathon is that it's inclusive. My childhood dream was to join the army, but because of my visual impairment, I couldn't. Running in a race that celebrates our soldiers feels very special. It's a way to contribute in my own way,” he said.

Speaking about his future aspirations, Saurabh added, “My ultimate goal is to represent India and win a medal at the Paralympic Games. Events like the Ahmedabad Marathon are part of that journey. They test your endurance and mindset, and remind you why you started running in the first place.”

The 9th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon will take place on November 30th.

About Adani Ahmedabad Marathon

The marathon, an initiative of the Adani Group, is an expression of solidarity towards the brave-hearts of India's armed forces. The marathon took its inaugural stride in November 2017. The race categories include full marathon, half marathon, 10 km run and 5 km run. Post-Covid, the Ahmedabad Marathon was the first to organise a physical event by devising time-slot based systems that permitted over 8,000 runners to participate in 2021 over two days while adhering to COVID-19 norms.

In 2022, the Ahmedabad Marathon made it to the ‘Global Marathon Event List - AIMS World Running', Ahmedabad's only run to be featured on this global list. In 2024, more than 20,000 participants had joined the #Run4OurSoldiers event in solidarity of our armed forces.

The "#Run4OurSoldiers" campaign is its distinguishing feature. It presents a unique opportunity for participants to pay tribute to our soldiers. More than 3,000 defence personnel participated in the run last year. A major portion of the proceeds goes for the welfare of the armed forces.

