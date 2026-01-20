In a distressing reflection of the hurdles faced by Indian athletes off the field, the country's top pole vaulters, Dev Meena and Kuldeep Yadav, were forced off a train and stranded for hours at Panvel railway station. The incident, involving fragile sporting equipment (pole) worth lakhs, has sparked outrage across social media, questioning India's readiness to support elite athletes as the nation sets its sights on hosting the 2036 Olympics. Returning from the All India Inter-University Athletics Championships in Bengaluru, the duo was en route to Bhopal when a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) took issue with their pole vault poles. Despite the poles being essential, highly specialised gear, measuring nearly 5 metres and costing approximately Rs 2 lakh each, the official ruled them "unauthorised luggage."

At Panvel station, the athletes were ordered to deboard. Their pleas for clarification, requests to speak with senior officials, and even offers to pay an immediate fine were dismissed.

"We have been kept waiting here for four to five hours. If this is happening to us, what should I expect for my juniors?" asked Dev Meena, the national record holder (5.40m), in a video shared by NNIS Sports. "If these things are still happening to an international-level athlete in India, what can I say?"

The stand-off lasted for hours, causing the athletes to miss their connecting train. For pole vaulters, the equipment is non-negotiable; unlike a bat or a racquet, a pole is custom-fitted to the athlete's weight and jump height.

Eventually, after exhaustive negotiations and the payment of a fine, they were allowed to board another train at a later time. However, the permission came with a condition. They were told that if a single passenger complained about the space taken by the poles, they would face further action.

Kuldeep Yadav, who secured gold at the Bengaluru meet with a 5.10m jump, expressed his frustration with the constant logistical nightmare. He claimed that pole vaulters have to face a similar issue while travelling on flights.

"The same problem occurs in flights, the same problem occurs in trains. Where will the athlete go? We need space to travel. Even if it costs us money, we will pay it, but our equipment must be carried properly."

For Meena and Yadav, the emotional toll is as heavy as the financial risk to their equipment. As the country dreams of touching new heights, bring a paradigm shift in its pursuit of sporting excellence, the fundamentals to undergo this change seem to be compromised.

"Everyone expects us to qualify for the Asian Games," Meena noted. "But we have finished the game now. We are just sitting here waiting to see if anyone can help us."

As India looks toward the future of global sport, the Panvel incident serves as a grim reminder of the gulf between where the country aspires to be and where it stands at present.