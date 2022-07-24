After Neeraj Chopra made history by winning the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated and praised the javelin throw ace. "A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes!" PM Modi tweeted. "Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports," he added.

Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal with a best attempt of 88.13m.

Grenada's Anderson Peters won the gold medal, while Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic won bronze.