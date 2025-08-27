US sprinter Noah Lyles played down the prospect of heavy rain at the Diamond League finals in Zurich on Thursday when he will go head-to-head in a mouth-watering 200m with Botswanan rival Letsile Tebogo. The forecast for the Swiss city predicts the temperature dipping from current hot, humid conditions, accompanied by heavy, persistent rain at the Letzigrund Stadium for the culmination of the elite track and field circuit. "I don't think the rain specifically is a disadvantage or an advantage," Olympic 100m champion Lyles said, with the finals taking place just two weeks away from the world championships in Tokyo.

"If you keep your mind straight, you'll be fine."

Lyles was involved in a rain-hit 100m in Lausanne last week, with rain and storms also a strong possibility in Tokyo.

The 28-year-old stuttered out of the blocks in Lausanne, a slow getaway handing Oblique Seville the advantage from the start, something the Jamaican then never looked in danger of ceding.

Seville clocked an impressive 9.87 seconds in the torrential rain at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lyles battling back in a strong finish to snatch second in 10.02sec.

"I had a bad start, I had a bad reaction, that's really what I chalk up that race to," Lyles said.

"I wouldn't say the rain was something that hindered it all that much, and that is proved by the fact Oblique ran a great time.

"So you can obviously run fast times in the rain, just getting your mindset prepared, and saying, 'Hey, this is what we all got to deal with, that's really what it's about'."

- 'Strong versatility' -

When reminded that Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt clocked 19.59sec, then the fourth fastest time ever run (now joint 30th), in tropical downpours over the 200m at the 2009 meet in Lausannne, Lyles' interest was piqued.

"Well, that sounds good because that's what me and my coach got in our heads!" the American said.

Lyles will again be up against Tebogo, who won the 200m at last year's Paris Olympics, the Covid-hit American having to be content with bronze after first claiming 100m gold.

"I would definitely say versatility," Lyles said when asked what he thought Tebogo's strength was.

"Letsile has a strong versatility in all his events, it's very impressive.

"There's not a lot of people who go from the 100m to the 400 or even 100m to the 300.

"From 2007-15 there were a lot more (athletes competing in sprint) doubles, and then they kind of drifted off. Now you can see a resurgence with Letsile being one of those people."

Tebogo is hunting a first ever Diamond League title while Lyles, who was beaten by Seville in the 100m in London and Jamaica's Kishane Thompson in Silesia this summer, is looking to win the trophy for a record-breaking sixth time.

"His top end is something that's crazy," Tebogo said of Lyles' finishing prowess.

"I haven't seen anybody get to that level. For you to catch him and pass, it takes a lot from somebody."

