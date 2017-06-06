Paralympian T Mariyappan Questioned In Connection With Man's Death

Paralympic gold medallist T Mariyappan has been questioned following the death of a man with whom he allegedly quarreled, police said on Tuesday. However, the athlete was allowed to go after the enquiry on Sunday. Satish (19) was found dead on a railway track in the district on Saturday. Earlier that day he reportedly had a quarrel with Mariyappan after his two-wheeler dashed against the athlete's car, police said. A district police official said that Satish's parents were demanding a probe against Mariyappan and his friends.

Since he was found dead after an alleged quarrel involving a car owned by Mariyappan, they wanted a probe to be held, the official said. The officer, however, said no formal complaint has been lodged against the athlete.

Meanwhile, a railway government police official said a case of suspicious death is being investigated under relevant sections of the CrPC.

However, Mariyappan said he had nothing to do with the death of the man. "My name has been unnecessarily dragged into this. I am busy training for future events," he told PTI over phone from the Sports Authority of India facility in Bengaluru.

Mariyappan said though he had been called for an enquiry by the local police in this regard, his name was cleared. His coach S Sathyanarayana alleged that the athlete is being dragged into the issue to tarnish his reputation.