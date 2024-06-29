Middle-distance runner Lili Das was seen as a big hope for Indian athletics when she burst onto the scene in 2016. But things worked out differently from there and eight years later, she is still seeking her first senior international medal. The absence of sponsors has prevented Lili from realising her full potential at the top level, but the feisty athlete from West Bengal is not giving up just yet, years after having created a national record in 1500m in the Federation Cup (Junior) in 2016.

Das, now 26, qualified for the 2016 World Junior Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, where Neeraj Chopra won a gold, and finished 10th in the 1500m final there.

That year, she bagged gold in both 800m and 1500m at the Asian Junior Championships but since graduating to the senior level, she has not won any international medal bar one bronze in 800m in the 2019 South Asian Games.

"I have won international medals at junior level, but somehow, I am not winning international medals at senior level. I missed a medal at 2017 Asian Championships and I missed out on taking part in the 2018 and 2022 Asian Games. That is the sad part," Das, who has been in the national circuit for more than 10 years, told PTI on Saturday.

"But I am not giving up just yet. I am 26 now, but luckily, I have not had major injuries in my career and as long as I am fit, I will keep working hard and try to win international medals. My next target is the 2025 Asian Championships and then the 2026 Asian Games." Das has, however, achieved domestic success and she won a 1500m gold on Friday at the ongoing National Inter-State Championships, beating the likes of national record holder K M Deeksha.

Das stands at around 5 feet but is known to be a feisty character. In pursuit of more success, especially at the international stage, Das has begun dabbling in 5000m and even 10K road race.

She won 5000m gold at the Federation Cup last month and took part in the TCS World 10K Run in Bengaluru in April.

"I started running these longer distances in a bid to improve my timing in 1500m. Let us see what happens. I have to do whatever I can to improve my timing (in 1500m)." Hailing from Hooghly district's Triveni town in West Bengal, Das' father used to work at a jute mill while her mother is a homemaker. She said she had to struggle a lot financially when she started her career.

"Who does not struggle in India? Most of the athletes except a few are from poor families and they will struggle. I also faced the same but I am better off now after getting a Railways job," she said.

Das is currently working as an office superintendent at the Eastern Railways headquarters in Kolkata, though she trains at the SAI Bengaluru.

"My mother is sports-minded, she used to compete at the local level when she was young. She encouraged me to do sports when I was in class 2 or 3. She used to take me to the playing ground, I chose athletics only because of her. Even now she would come to watch me on and off during championships.

"I joined SAI Kolkata in 2012 and since then I am in the national circuit beginning at the junior level." Asked about her next competition, she said, "I will compete in the Inter Railways Meet in August and then the National Open. I won a gold here (Inter-State) and if I do well in the upcoming events, I am hoping to get promotion to chief OS (office superintendent).

"Currently in India, there is disparity among athletes in getting sponsorship. I have no sponsors and that is why I am struggling to improve myself."

