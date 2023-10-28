India claimed a double podium finish in the Men's Javelin Throw F55 at the ongoing Asian Para Games. Neeraj Yadav claimed a gold medal with a massive throw of 33.69m, setting a new Para Games Record. This is his second medal in this edition of the Asian Para Games. Tek Chand took home a bronze medal with an impressive throw of 30.36m.

Earlier, Neeraj won a gold medal in men's discus throw-F54/55/56 podium in Hangzhou, with a Personal Best throw of 38.56m (1014 points as per the Raza scaling system to secure).

The flurry of medals continued for India on the last day of the Games as Pooja secured a brilliant bronze in the Women's 1500m T-20 with her amazing athletic skill and a finish time of 5:38.81.

Earlier in the day, Indian rowers Anita and Narayana Konganapalle bagged a silver medal in PR3 Mixed Doubles Sculls.

The mixed doubles pair claimed a podium finish with the timing of 8:50.71.

Meanwhile, Dilip Mahadu Gavit secured a gold medal in men's T47 400m helping India reach the prestigious 100 medals mark at the Asian Para Games. He claimed the gold with a run time of 49.48 secs.

