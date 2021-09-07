Neeraj Chopra, India's only Olympic gold medallist in athletics, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share "the video of the throw that changed everything" at the Tokyo Olympics. In the men's javelin final, Neeraj Chopra produced a stunning performance to seal India's first Olympic gold medal in athletics. "The throw that changed everything. 87.58," Neeraj captioned the video. The 23-year-old javelin thrower dominated the field as two of his throws in the final were good enough to win country's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Watch the video here:

Neeraj started the final with a throw of 87.03m and he went onto to better his own effort with a throw of 87.58m.

Many thought that Germany's Johannes Vetter could challenge the Indian for the gold as he had breached the 90m-mark earlier in the year by registering a throw of 94.20m at the World Athletics Continental Tour.

The German athlete had a nightmare in the Japanese capital as he was eliminated after the first three throws.

None of the 11 competitors managed to come close to Neeraj's second-best attempt as he dominated the proceedings to take the top spot at the podium.

After returning from a successful outing at the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra said that it is his dream to breach the 90m-mark and he will fulfill his dream soon.

"I think I had prepared to throw 90m this time around. In the last couple of years, I was close to the 90m-mark. Javelin is something where if you let it go at the right angle, it will give you an additional 2-3 metres. I am very close to 90m, I just need a little more focus on my angle of release and my technique. I will talk to my coach regarding this," Neeraj Chopra had said.

"I couldn't do it this year, but it is okay that I got a medal at the Olympics and that too a gold. 90m is a dream, I will surely fulfill it."