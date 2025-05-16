Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra finally breached the 90m mark with a stunning 90.23m attempt in the Doha Diamond League men's javelin throw event on Friday. Neeraj, who has won the Olympic gold as well as silver medal, never breached the 90m mark before this event. The celebrated Indian athlete's previous best was 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022. Neeraj scripted history by becoming the first Indian athlete to achieve the feat as he came up with a 90.23m throw on his third attempt.

However, it was not enough as Germany's Julian Weber claimed the top spot with a 91.06m throw.

It turned out to be a magical night for India's golden boy as Chopra achieved something that fans and pundits have been waiting years to witness, breaking the fabled 90-metre barrier in javelin throw, eventually finishing second in the Doha Diamond League meet on Friday.

At the 2025 Doha Diamond League, two-time Olympic medallist Chopra hurled his javelin to a stunning distance of 90.23 meters on his third attempt, instantly taking the lead and electrifying the atmosphere in the stadium. This made him the first Indian javelin thrower to cross the 90m mark in a world-level competition and is also a new National Record for India, as Chopra improved on his existing record of 89.94m set in June 2022 at Stockholm.

This throw wasn't just about numbers. For years, the 90m mark had become a symbolic mountain for Chopra—a distance he came close to several times, often finishing just short with throws in the high 88s and 89s.

Despite winning Olympic gold at Tokyo, World Championship gold in Budapest, and ruling the Diamond League, one question lingered: When will Neeraj breach 90 meters?

That question has now been answered—with authority.

In front of a packed crowd and a competitive field that included world-class throwers, Chopra delivered when it mattered most.

The impact of new coach Jan Zelezny was apparent as Chopra finally crossed the match that he had attempted several times in the last few years. Chopra has recently appointed three-time Olympic gold medallist Zelezny of the Czech Republic as his coach, replacing Dr. Klaus Bartonietz.

After a steady start in which he reached 88.44m in his first attempt and followed it up with a foul, Chopora unleashed the monster throw in his third attempt—his javelin slicing through the Doha night sky and landing beyond the hallowed 90-metre mark. A roar erupted, not just from the crowd, but across social media and sports circles in India and beyond as the throw was marked 90.23m.

With this throw, Neeraj joins the elite club of javelin throwers who have crossed the 90 m mark, which includes reigning Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, reaffirming his status as one of the sport's all-time greats. The relief and joy were evident on his face—this was more than just a statistic; it was a personal milestone.

