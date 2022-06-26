Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra for his recent performances in the javelin throw. While addressing the nation during the latest episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi said, "Our Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra won Silver at Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. He also broke his own Javelin Throw record. Neeraj Chopra once again made the country proud by winning gold in Kuortane Games as well." After capturing the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics last year, the star javelin thrower showcased his dominating ways in his recent outings in the sport.

On June 14, Chopra set a new national record and finished with a silver medal with a throw of 89.30 metres at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland, bettering his own previous national record of 88.07 meters which he had set in Patiala in March last year.

This was Chopra's first outing in an International competition since his historic Gold medal-winning throw of 87.58 meters at the Tokyo Olympics on August 7, 2021.

The 89.30 meters throw saw him finish second on the podium at the Paavo Nurmi Games behind the Finnish favourite Oliver Helander, who achieved a personal best of 89.93 meters. Meanwhile, Grenada's world champion Anderson Peters finished third with a throw of 86.60 meters.

On June 18, the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist gave another sterling performance as he clinched gold in the 2022 Kuortane Games in Finland.

Neeraj threw 86.69 m to clinch the top prize in tricky and wet conditions. In rainy conditions, Chopra started well but there was foul in his second throw.

The Indian javelin thrower hit the spot on his very first try at the tournament, had a foul on his second try, and bore a nasty slip in his third attempt, following which he chose to skip the remaining two attempts.

Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad settled for silver with a throw of 86.64m while Anderson Peters claimed bronze with a throw of 84.75m.

The Golden Boy of India will next take part in the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League on June 30.