Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Live Streaming, Diamond League Final: Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will aim to claim the Diamond League trophy when he competes in the men's javelin throw final at the summit clash in Zurich, Switzerland. Having crossed the 90m mark earlier this season, Chopra will be high on confidence. He got a distance of 90.23m at Doha, though he finished second behind Julian Weber. The 27-year-old Indian superstar then won the Paris leg on June 20 with a throw of 88.16m while Weber finished second with 87.88m.

There were four Diamond League meetings which featured men's javelin throw, and Chopra competed in only two, qualifying for the Finals at fourth place with 15 points. He skipped the Silesia and Brussels legs on August 16 and August 22 respectively. Chopra last won the Diamond League trophy in 2022.

When will the Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event at Diamond League Final 2025 take place?

The Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event at Diamond League Final 2025 will take place on Thursday, August 28.

Where will the Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event at Diamond League Final 2025 be held?

The Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event at Diamond League Final will take place at Switzerland's iconic Letzigrund Stadium.

What time will the Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event at Diamond League Final 2025 start?

The Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event at Diamond League Final 2025 will start around 11:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event at Diamond League Final 2025?

The Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event at Diamond League Final 2025 will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event at Diamond League Final 2025?

The Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event at Diamond League Final 2025 will be live streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel and Facebook page.

